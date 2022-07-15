How to watch the 2022 World Track and Field Championships from Eugene, Oregon

The worldwide governing body of track and field brings their biggest event to the United States for the first time, as legendary Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon hosts the 2022 World Athletics Championships from July 15–24.
TrackTown USA is already an iconic space for American athletes, and the recently remodeled complex is now the cathedral for the sport in the United States. Both the U.S. Olympic Trials and the national championship were held here, and now it will play host to the best from across the world in 10 days of what should be thrilling competition.
In the United States, you can watch the entire competition only on NBC platforms. The networks of NBC, CNBC, and USA will combine for 43 hours of live coverage on TV during the championships, mostly on weekends. You can see the complete television broadcast schedule below, with NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app both simulcasting the feed as well.
2022 World Athletics Championships TV Schedule
|Date
|Key Events
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Fri., July 15
|M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m
|8-11 p.m.
|USA Network
|Sat., July 16
|M110mH Heats
|1:30-3 p.m.
|CNBC
|W10,000m
|3-5 p.m.
|NBC
|W100m Heats
|8-9 p.m.
|CNBC
|M100m, WShot Put
|9-11 p.m.
|NBC
|Sun., July 17
|Men’s Marathon
|9-11:30 a.m.
|CNBC
|400m Heats, M10,000m
|2-4:30 p.m.
|NBC
|M110mH, 400mH Semifinals
|8-10 p.m.
|CNBC
|W100m, M110mH, MShot Put
|10-11 p.m.
|NBC
|Mon., July 18
|Women’s Marathon
|9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|USA Network
|W1500m, M3000mSC
|11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.*
|USA Network
|Tue., July 19
|M400mH, M1500m
|11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.*
|USA Network
|Wed., July 20
|400m Semifinals, W3000mSC
|7:30-11 p.m.
|USA Network
|Thu., July 21
|M800m Semifinals, 200m
|8-11 p.m.
|USA Network
|Fri., July 22
|W400mH, 400m
|8:30-11 p.m.
|USA Network
|Sat., July 23
|W100mH Heats
|2-3 p.m.
|NBC
|4x400m Heats
|8-9 p.m.
|CNBC
|M800m, 4x100m
|9-11 p.m.
|NBC
|Sun., July 24
|W100mH Semifinals
|8-9 p.m.
|CNBC
|W800m, W100mH, 4x400m
|9-11 p.m.
|NBC
If there’s an event you’d like to watch that’s not listed above, NBC’s Peacock streaming service offering full coverage of all events, but it will be without NBC’s broadcast team and instead will use the world feed.
DraftKings Sportsbook is offering plenty of odds on the championships as well, with the biggest favorite in the field being Sydney McLaughlin of the United States in the 400m hurdles. The Olympic gold medalist has broken the world record the last three times she’s been on the track, including at Hayward Field for the USATF Championships in June, and she’s -1600 to win her first world championship.