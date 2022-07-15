 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the 2022 World Track and Field Championships from Eugene, Oregon

The world championships of track and field are on American soil for the first time at TrackTown USA. Here’s how to watch the best in athletics compete at Hayward Field.

By Collin Sherwin
Sydney McLaughlin sets a world record in the final of the Women 400 Meter Hurdles during the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on June 25, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The worldwide governing body of track and field brings their biggest event to the United States for the first time, as legendary Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon hosts the 2022 World Athletics Championships from July 15–24.

TrackTown USA is already an iconic space for American athletes, and the recently remodeled complex is now the cathedral for the sport in the United States. Both the U.S. Olympic Trials and the national championship were held here, and now it will play host to the best from across the world in 10 days of what should be thrilling competition.

In the United States, you can watch the entire competition only on NBC platforms. The networks of NBC, CNBC, and USA will combine for 43 hours of live coverage on TV during the championships, mostly on weekends. You can see the complete television broadcast schedule below, with NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app both simulcasting the feed as well.

2022 World Athletics Championships TV Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network
Date Key Events Time (ET) Network
Fri., July 15 M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. USA Network
Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. CNBC
W10,000m 3-5 p.m. NBC
W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC
M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. NBC
Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. CNBC
400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. NBC
M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. CNBC
W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. NBC
Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USA Network
W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network
Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network
Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. USA Network
Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. USA Network
Fri., July 22 W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. USA Network
Sat., July 23 W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. NBC
4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC
M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. NBC
Sun., July 24 W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. CNBC
W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. NBC

If there’s an event you’d like to watch that’s not listed above, NBC’s Peacock streaming service offering full coverage of all events, but it will be without NBC’s broadcast team and instead will use the world feed.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering plenty of odds on the championships as well, with the biggest favorite in the field being Sydney McLaughlin of the United States in the 400m hurdles. The Olympic gold medalist has broken the world record the last three times she’s been on the track, including at Hayward Field for the USATF Championships in June, and she’s -1600 to win her first world championship.

