How to watch the 2022 World Track and Field Championships from Eugene, Oregon

The worldwide governing body of track and field brings their biggest event to the United States for the first time, as legendary Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon hosts the 2022 World Athletics Championships from July 15–24.

TrackTown USA is already an iconic space for American athletes, and the recently remodeled complex is now the cathedral for the sport in the United States. Both the U.S. Olympic Trials and the national championship were held here, and now it will play host to the best from across the world in 10 days of what should be thrilling competition.

In the United States, you can watch the entire competition only on NBC platforms. The networks of NBC, CNBC, and USA will combine for 43 hours of live coverage on TV during the championships, mostly on weekends. You can see the complete television broadcast schedule below, with NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app both simulcasting the feed as well.

2022 World Athletics Championships TV Schedule Date Key Events Time (ET) Network Date Key Events Time (ET) Network Fri., July 15 M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. CNBC W10,000m 3-5 p.m. NBC W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. CNBC 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. NBC M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. CNBC W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. NBC Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USA Network W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. USA Network Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Fri., July 22 W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 23 W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. NBC 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 24 W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. CNBC W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. NBC

If there’s an event you’d like to watch that’s not listed above, NBC’s Peacock streaming service offering full coverage of all events, but it will be without NBC’s broadcast team and instead will use the world feed.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering plenty of odds on the championships as well, with the biggest favorite in the field being Sydney McLaughlin of the United States in the 400m hurdles. The Olympic gold medalist has broken the world record the last three times she’s been on the track, including at Hayward Field for the USATF Championships in June, and she’s -1600 to win her first world championship.