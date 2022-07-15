How much money do winners receive at 2022 World Athletics Championships

1900 athletes from 192 countries are heading to Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon for the 2022 World Athletics Championships from July 15-24, the biggest event in all of track and field.

But how much will the winners take home if they’re faster, higher, or stronger than their competition? It’s less than they’ll receive from their sponsors most likely, but it’s still a nice chunk of change.

All winners, be it in the hammer throw or the 100 meter dash, shall receive the same prize money. But athletes will need to reach the final eight in their event to get paid, otherwise they go home empty-handed.

Also thanks to a special sponsorship from electronics firm TDK, there will be $100,000 given out to an athlete in any event that breaks an IAAF World Record and wins the gold medal in Eugene.

Here’s the payout for everyone at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Individual event prize money

Gold: $70,000

Silver: $35,000

Bronze: $22,000

Fourth place: $16,000

Fifth place: $11,000

Sixth place: $7000

Seventh place: $6000

Eighth place: $5000

Relays prize money (per team)

Gold: $80,000

Silver: $40,000

Bronze: $2,000

Fourth place: $16,000

Fifth place: $12,000

Sixth place: $8000

Seventh place: $6000

Eighth place: $4000