How to watch the men’s 100 meter dash at 2022 World Track & Field Championships

The 2022 World Athletics Championships have come TrackTown USA and Eugene, Oregon, which means even more American eyes than usual will be on an event where the home team has both the home track advantage and are the favorites, the 100 meter dash.

The last two world championships saw the Americans win this event, with Justin Gatlin taking it in 2017, and Christian Coleman in 2019. Since the start of the IAAF World Championships in 1983, 10 of the 17 gold medals awarded in this event have gone to the United States.

The semifinals for the men’s 100 meters will take place at 9:00 p.m. ET, with the eight-man final set for 10:50 p.m. ET from Hayward Field. You can watch both the semifinal heats and the final on NBC, as well as the NBC Sports app and nbcsports.com/live with a cable or streaming service login.

The USA’s Fred Kerley is the favorite coming off his blistering time of 9.77 seconds at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on this same track just over three weeks ago. He’ll be challenged by Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy and Trayvon Bromell of the USA, who finished third at nationals with a time of 9.88.