How much money will winner of 100 meter dash get at World Athletics Championships

The winner of the 100 meter dash at the 2022 World Athletics Championships will likely have a bigger spotlight on them than the triple jump or hammer throw gold medalist. And their sponsorship deals will likely be much more lucrative as well.

But the Direct Deposit will be the same, as all winners at the IAAF World Championships receive the same amount of cash. In the eyes of the governing body, all the gold medals are the same and pay the same. And that applies equally to both the men’s and women’s competitions.

Also if the world record is broken in any event at Oregon ‘22, a special sponsorship from electronics firm TDK will add on an additional $100,000 to the winning athlete. That should be a lot of incentive for the field event athletes to really go for in their fifth and sixth attempts to break the height and distance records available.

Here’s the payout for winning the 100 meter dash, or any other event, at the 2022 World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon:

Individual event prize money

Gold: $70,000

Silver: $35,000

Bronze: $22,000

Fourth place: $16,000

Fifth place: $11,000

Sixth place: $7000

Seventh place: $6000

Eighth place: $5000