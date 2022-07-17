 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the women’s 100 meter dash at 2022 World Track & Field Championships

The race to decide the World’s Fastest Human is here on Sunday. Here’s how to watch from TrackTown USA.

By Collin Sherwin
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates winning the 100m. left Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, Ewa Swoboda of Poland during the Meeting de Paris 2022, part of the Wanda Diamond League series at Stade Charlety on June 18, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

The 2022 World Athletics Championships are at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and perhaps the signature event for the women’s side of the 10-day festival is 100 meter dash, with a deep field competing in both the semifinals and finals on Monday, July 17.

This event has mostly been a two country affair since the IAAF created the World Championships in 1983. The United States has won eight times out of 17 finals, with Jamaica having taken home five gold medals as well. However this will be the first time an outdoor world championships will take place on American soil.

Jamaica’s Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who has won this event four times in the six outings since 2009, is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -135. Her countrywomen Elaine Thompson-Herah is the second choice at +100, and Shericka Jackson checks in at +380.

The semifinals for the women’s 100 meters will take place July 17 at 8:33 p.m. ET, with the eight-woman final set for 10:50 p.m. ET from Hayward Field. You can watch both the semifinal heats and the final on NBC, as well as the NBC Sports app and nbcsports.com/live with a cable or streaming service login.

