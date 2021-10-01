College Football Best Bets: Week 5 NCAA CFB Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here’s where I’m looking on the Week 5 card for college football.

1-Unit Play on 10/1

Arkansas has been fantastic this season, but the Georgia defense is on a whole different level. The Bulldogs have surrendered 23 total points in four games so far, and should really be able to slow a Razorback offense dealing with a banged up QB. I might add some Arkansas Team Total UNDER 15.5, but I do think we have some value on the game total. The Hogs have a respectable defense themselves, and should be able to at least make the Bulldogs work for their points. I see this one around 31-10.

1.5-Unit Play on 10/1

I’ve been waiting for a spot to fade this overrated Notre Dame team, and this is going to be it. The Irish are coming off a high of upsetting Wisconsin in Chicago last week, and that final score is completely misleading — it speaks far more to all the issues the Badgers have. This is the Super Bowl for Cincinnati. Get past the Irish here, and going 13-0 is completely plausible, giving them a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats have a veteran squad, and will be ready for this one regardless of atmosphere.

1-Unit Play on 10/1

Last week we faded FSU with Louisville on the moneyline and it came through for us, despite all the sharp money moving FSU from a dog to a favorite. It was the second week in a row that sharp money pounded the Noles and they failed to win or cover. This team just isn’t good. Syracuse is having a surprising season with a pair of outright wins as a dog. They’ll take that momentum to a team that has to be feeling down at this point. The Orange should make this a game, and potentially pull the upset.

1.5-Unit Play on 10/1

This is on a different level than FSU, but Clemson simply isn’t good. The Tigers are 2-2, and clearly have the talent to win games. But the 0-4 ATS record tells us everything we need to know. The dominant team we once knew is gone. Meanwhile, the Eagles are 4-0 and looking to make a run in the ACC. An injury at QB is a bit of a damper for BC, but Dennis Grosel is still a solid signal caller for this team. I like what I saw from him in a home win over SEC competition last week. After losing to NC State last week, Clemson knows its championship hopes are shattered. Look for BC to keep this one within two touchdowns. The number has dropped here, so I’m laying a little extra juice on the alternate line where it opened and I initially bet it.

1-Unit Play on 10/1

Maybe I’m putting a little too much faith in LSU here, but the home Tigers have still taken care of business since that disappointing loss to UCLA in the opener. Bo Nix lost another big road game in the “white out” at Penn State a couple of weeks ago, and will not get another really tough road game at night. The matchup for the LSU defense has me a bit concerned, but I do think it finds a way to grind this one out at home.

1-Unit Play on 10/1

I’m looking at a bounce-back spot for Fresno here, who nearly lost to UNLV as a 30-point favorite last week. Hawaii has been underwhelming this season, including a blowout loss to UCLA in the opener — a Bruins team that Fresno upset on the road two weeks ago. I like Fresno to lock back in here and take care of business by a wide margin.

