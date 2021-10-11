2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups, Adds

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 with Chris Meaney and lists his top Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report. Plus, a look at the MNF betting market, Early Week 6 Spreads & the new life advice segment.

Week 6 — Pickups | Injuries + RB Snaps | MNF Picks | Early Spreads

Week 5 — Recap + Game Notes | Recap | Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2021 Week 6 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: ATL, NO, SF, NYJ

2021 Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Latavius Murray Devontae Booker Alex Collins Darrel Williams Khalil Herbert A.J. Dillon Brandon Bolden Jerick McKinnon Jeremy McNichols Sony Michel Samaje Perine Kenneth Gainwell Rhamondre Stevenson Jaret Patterson J.D. McKissic Peyton Barber Devine Ozigbo

2021 Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Kadarius Toney Tim Patrick Hunter Renfrow Amon-Ra St. Brown Jamison Crowder Van Jefferson Rashod Bateman Darnell Mooney “Toons” Marquez Callaway Christian Kirk Rondale Moore DeAndre Carter Chris Conley K.J. Osborn Zach Pascal Terrace Marshall

2021 Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Ricky Seals-Jones Dan Arnold Tyler Conklin Hunter Henry Evan Engram Ross Dwelley Pat Freiermuth C.J. Uzomah

2021 Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Taylor Heinicke vs KC Sam Darnold vs MIN Jared Goff vs CIN Baker Mayfield vs ARZ Justin Fields vs GB Trevor Lawrence vs MIA (in London) Tua Tagovailoa vs JAX (in London)

2021 Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

DAL at NE MIA vs JAX (in London) IND vs HOU CAR vs MIN

2021 Week 6 Waiver Wire: RB Snap Share Leaders

Devontae Booker 88% Alvin Kamara 87% Derrick Henry 77%

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.