NFL Week 5 MNF Best Bets: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Another wild week of NFL football nearly in the books, but we still have MNF to place some wagers on DraftKings Sportsbook. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

Going back to the NFL Week 5 Best Bets article, we already have a sizable 2-unit tease that hinges on BAL -1 as the final leg. Hopefully you’ve been following the content throughout the week, and are on this one.

However, I’m pretty confident in the Ravens coming through for us here, and see a spot we can potentially add at good key number for another primetime game. Let’s go with a 1-unit tease getting BAL -1/TB -0.5 — meaning we need the Bucs to win on TNF in Philadelphia. The way this Tampa offense is going right now, it’s tough to imagine the Eagles slowing it. Tom Brady should do what Patrick Mahomes did a couple of weeks ago.

Sure, we remember all the drops for Hollywood Brown in that game in Detroit, but let’s focus on the opportunities he has in this offense. Even after continuously failing, Lamar Jackson kept looking back to his deep threat, and showed no concerns about airing it out to him in that game.

It’s something the Ravens do consistently in their offense. Brown has gone well over this mark in all four games so far this season. The closest he game to missing was hauling in a long pass of 29 yards in Week 1 against the Raiders. Despite the perception, Hollywood still hauled in a 37-yarder in Detroit, and has receptions of 42 and 49 yards in his other two games. The Ravens should target Brown on passes beyond 23.5 yards multiple times in this game if they continue this offensive game plan.

