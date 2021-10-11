MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 12

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Bad weather gave Chicago an extra day to breathe, but it’s also given the Astros a chance to turn to Lace McCullers again. Can White Sox hitters give Carlos Rodon enough room to operate, or will the lefty have to be near perfect to keep his team alive? Here’s how I’m approaching Tuesday’s early MLB Playoffs game via DraftKings Sportsbook. (Updates with picks for later games to come.)

If you want to sweat out these picks with me, follow me on Twitter: @Nick_Friar.

The White Sox certainly put on a good show in Game 3, but that’s not something that’ll send Houston into a spiral. The ALDS is old hat for the Astros at this point. Plus, they have extra motivation after Ryan Tepera accused them of sign-stealing at Minute Maid Park — after the Astros just put up six runs in their Game 3 loss in Chicago. If they were stealing signs in Houston, I wonder how the Astros managed to put up very similar numbers against lefties at home and on the road this season — both sets were good, by the way.

Not that I expect Houston to hit Carlos Rodon around on Tuesday. He did shut them down the only time he saw them in 2021. But, I don’t expect he’ll have an easy day against one of the lineups that ranks among the top six against lefties on the road in wOBA, ISO, OPS and wRC+ since Sept. 1.

Furthermore, Lance McCullers has taken care of business vs. the White Sox this year. Will he replicate his Game 1 start? Probably not — he was lights out. But, he’s given us no reason to expect he won’t churn out another strong outing vs. the White Sox. In fact, if you look at his home-road splits, he’s more likely to put up zeroes away from Houston.

Place your MLB bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Refer a friend and get a free DraftKings Sportsbook bet up to $100! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.