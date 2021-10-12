NFL Week 6 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 with Chris Meaney and lists his top Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Week 6 — Pickups | Injuries + RB Snaps | Early Spreads

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR MIN $8,800 2 Derrick Henry TEN BUF MNF 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL NE $7,100 4 Austin Ekeler LAC BAL $7,900 5 Najee Harris PIT SEA SNF 6 James Robinson JAX MIA LON 7 Aaron Jones GB CHI $7,300 8 Antonio Gibson WAS KC $6,500 9 Kareem Hunt CLE ARI $6,200 10 Nick Chubb CLE ARI $7,200 11 Darrell Henderson LAR NYG $6,000 12 Jonathan Taylor IND HOU $6,600 13 D'Andre Swift DET CIN $6,300 14 Leonard Fournette TB PHI TNF 15 Darrel Williams KC WAS $4,900 16 Chase Edmonds ARI CLE $5,600 17 Joe Mixon CIN DET $6,400 18 Josh Jacobs LV DEN $5,900 19 Devontae Booker NYG LAR $5,400 20 Damien Harris NE DAL $5,200 21 Dalvin Cook MIN CAR $7,700 22 Chris Carson SEA PIT SNF 23 Zack Moss BUF TEN MNF 24 Damien Williams CHI GB $5,800 25 James Conner ARI CLE $5,500 26 Myles Gaskin MIA JAX LON 27 JD McKissic WAS KC $4,800 28 Javonte Williams DEN LV $5,000 29 Tony Pollard DAL NE $5,600 30 Latavius Murray BAL LAC $5,700 31 Alexander Mattison MIN CAR $6,200 32 Melvin Gordon DEN LV $5,100 33 Jamaal Williams DET CIN $4,900 34 Samaje Perine CIN DET $4,900 35 Miles Sanders PHI TB TNF 36 Alex Collins SEA PIT SNF 37 Khalil Herbert CHI GB $4,600 38 Jeremy McNichols TEN BUF MNF 39 AJ Dillon GB CHI $4,900 40 Nyheim Hines IND HOU $4,800 41 Kenneth Gainwell PHI TB TNF 42 Devin Singletary BUF TEN MNF 43 David Johnson HOU IND $4,600 44 Gio Bernard TB PHI TNF 45 Larry Rountree III LAC BAL $4,400 46 Jerick McKinnon KC WAS $4,400 47 Brandon Bolden NE DAL $4,700 48 Peyton Barber LV DEN $4,400 49 Ty'Son Williams BAL LAC $4,900 50 Sony Michel LAR NYG $4,300 51 Marlon Mack IND HOU $4,000 52 Rhamondre Stevenson NE DAL $4,500 53 Chuba Hubbard CAR MIN $5,900 54 Ameer Abdullah MIN CAR $4,000 56 Royce Freeman CAR MIN $4,000 57 Ronald Jones TB PHI TNF 58 Malcolm Brown MIA JAX LON 59 Travis Homer SEA PIT SNF 60 Kenyan Drake LV DEN $4,300 61 Carlos Hyde JAX MIA LON 62 Phillip Lindsay HOU IND $4,000 63 Mark Ingram HOU IND $4,200 64 Demetric Felton CLE ARI $4,000 65 Salvon Ahmed MIA JAX LON 66 Boston Scott PHI TB TNF 67 J.J. Taylor NE DAL $4,100 68 Le'Veon Bell BAL LAC $4,500

