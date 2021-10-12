 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 6 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 6 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 with Chris Meaney and lists his top Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Week 6 Injury Status Cheatsheet

Full Week 6 Rankings Breakdown OUT TUES AFTERNOON

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 6 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR MIN $8,800
2 Derrick Henry TEN BUF MNF
3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL NE $7,100
4 Austin Ekeler LAC BAL $7,900
5 Najee Harris PIT SEA SNF
6 James Robinson JAX MIA LON
7 Aaron Jones GB CHI $7,300
8 Antonio Gibson WAS KC $6,500
9 Kareem Hunt CLE ARI $6,200
10 Nick Chubb CLE ARI $7,200
11 Darrell Henderson LAR NYG $6,000
12 Jonathan Taylor IND HOU $6,600
13 D'Andre Swift DET CIN $6,300
14 Leonard Fournette TB PHI TNF
15 Darrel Williams KC WAS $4,900
16 Chase Edmonds ARI CLE $5,600
17 Joe Mixon CIN DET $6,400
18 Josh Jacobs LV DEN $5,900
19 Devontae Booker NYG LAR $5,400
20 Damien Harris NE DAL $5,200
21 Dalvin Cook MIN CAR $7,700
22 Chris Carson SEA PIT SNF
23 Zack Moss BUF TEN MNF
24 Damien Williams CHI GB $5,800
25 James Conner ARI CLE $5,500
26 Myles Gaskin MIA JAX LON
27 JD McKissic WAS KC $4,800
28 Javonte Williams DEN LV $5,000
29 Tony Pollard DAL NE $5,600
30 Latavius Murray BAL LAC $5,700
31 Alexander Mattison MIN CAR $6,200
32 Melvin Gordon DEN LV $5,100
33 Jamaal Williams DET CIN $4,900
34 Samaje Perine CIN DET $4,900
35 Miles Sanders PHI TB TNF
36 Alex Collins SEA PIT SNF
37 Khalil Herbert CHI GB $4,600
38 Jeremy McNichols TEN BUF MNF
39 AJ Dillon GB CHI $4,900
40 Nyheim Hines IND HOU $4,800
41 Kenneth Gainwell PHI TB TNF
42 Devin Singletary BUF TEN MNF
43 David Johnson HOU IND $4,600
44 Gio Bernard TB PHI TNF
45 Larry Rountree III LAC BAL $4,400
46 Jerick McKinnon KC WAS $4,400
47 Brandon Bolden NE DAL $4,700
48 Peyton Barber LV DEN $4,400
49 Ty'Son Williams BAL LAC $4,900
50 Sony Michel LAR NYG $4,300
51 Marlon Mack IND HOU $4,000
52 Rhamondre Stevenson NE DAL $4,500
53 Chuba Hubbard CAR MIN $5,900
54 Ameer Abdullah MIN CAR $4,000
56 Royce Freeman CAR MIN $4,000
57 Ronald Jones TB PHI TNF
58 Malcolm Brown MIA JAX LON
59 Travis Homer SEA PIT SNF
60 Kenyan Drake LV DEN $4,300
61 Carlos Hyde JAX MIA LON
62 Phillip Lindsay HOU IND $4,000
63 Mark Ingram HOU IND $4,200
64 Demetric Felton CLE ARI $4,000
65 Salvon Ahmed MIA JAX LON
66 Boston Scott PHI TB TNF
67 J.J. Taylor NE DAL $4,100
68 Le'Veon Bell BAL LAC $4,500

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

