NFL Week 6 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 with Chris Meaney and lists his top Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 6 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)
RB
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|MIN
|$8,800
|2
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|BUF
|MNF
|3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|NE
|$7,100
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|BAL
|$7,900
|5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|SEA
|SNF
|6
|James Robinson
|JAX
|MIA
|LON
|7
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|CHI
|$7,300
|8
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|KC
|$6,500
|9
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|ARI
|$6,200
|10
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|ARI
|$7,200
|11
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|NYG
|$6,000
|12
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|HOU
|$6,600
|13
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|CIN
|$6,300
|14
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|PHI
|TNF
|15
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|WAS
|$4,900
|16
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|CLE
|$5,600
|17
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|DET
|$6,400
|18
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|DEN
|$5,900
|19
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|LAR
|$5,400
|20
|Damien Harris
|NE
|DAL
|$5,200
|21
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|CAR
|$7,700
|22
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|PIT
|SNF
|23
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|TEN
|MNF
|24
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|GB
|$5,800
|25
|James Conner
|ARI
|CLE
|$5,500
|26
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|JAX
|LON
|27
|JD McKissic
|WAS
|KC
|$4,800
|28
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|LV
|$5,000
|29
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|NE
|$5,600
|30
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|LAC
|$5,700
|31
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|CAR
|$6,200
|32
|Melvin Gordon
|DEN
|LV
|$5,100
|33
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|CIN
|$4,900
|34
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|DET
|$4,900
|35
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|TB
|TNF
|36
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|PIT
|SNF
|37
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|GB
|$4,600
|38
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|BUF
|MNF
|39
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|CHI
|$4,900
|40
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|HOU
|$4,800
|41
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|TB
|TNF
|42
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|TEN
|MNF
|43
|David Johnson
|HOU
|IND
|$4,600
|44
|Gio Bernard
|TB
|PHI
|TNF
|45
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|BAL
|$4,400
|46
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|WAS
|$4,400
|47
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|DAL
|$4,700
|48
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|DEN
|$4,400
|49
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|LAC
|$4,900
|50
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|NYG
|$4,300
|51
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|HOU
|$4,000
|52
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|DAL
|$4,500
|53
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|MIN
|$5,900
|54
|Ameer Abdullah
|MIN
|CAR
|$4,000
|56
|Royce Freeman
|CAR
|MIN
|$4,000
|57
|Ronald Jones
|TB
|PHI
|TNF
|58
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|JAX
|LON
|59
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|PIT
|SNF
|60
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|DEN
|$4,300
|61
|Carlos Hyde
|JAX
|MIA
|LON
|62
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|IND
|$4,000
|63
|Mark Ingram
|HOU
|IND
|$4,200
|64
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|ARI
|$4,000
|65
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|JAX
|LON
|66
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|TB
|TNF
|67
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|DAL
|$4,100
|68
|Le'Veon Bell
|BAL
|LAC
|$4,500
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.
