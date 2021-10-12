NFL Week 6 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 with Chris Meaney and lists his top Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 6 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)
WR
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|CHI
|$9,000
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WAS
|$8,500
|3
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|KC
|$7,100
|4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|CLE
|$7,800
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|TEN
|MNF
|6
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|JAX
|$8,100
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|CAR
|$8,000
|8
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|PIT
|SNF
|9
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|NYG
|$7,900
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|NE
|$6,500
|11
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|DET
|$6,700
|12
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|BAL
|$6,400
|13
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|MIN
|$7,300
|14
|Mike Evans
|TB
|PHI
|TNF
|15
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|BUF
|MNF
|16
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|SEA
|SNF
|17
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|HOU
|$5,500
|18
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|LV
|$6,200
|19
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|PHI
|TNF
|20
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|NE
|$6,000
|21
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|LAC
|$5,900
|22
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|PHI
|TNF
|23
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|DET
|$5,300
|24
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|CAR
|$5,800
|25
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|LAR
|$5,600
|26
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|NYG
|$6,100
|27
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|PIT
|SNF
|28
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|TB
|TNF
|29
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|TEN
|MNF
|30
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|IND
|$5,800
|31
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|DET
|$5,400
|32
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|DAL
|$5,500
|33
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|DEN
|$4,900
|34
|Marvin Jones
|JAX
|MIA
|LON
|35
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|CIN
|$4,200
|36
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|DEN
|MNF
|37
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|CIN
|$5,000
|38
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|LV
|$5,100
|39
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|JAX
|LON
|40
|Henry Ruggs
|LV
|DEN
|$5,200
|41
|Odell Beckham
|CLE
|ARI
|$5,100
|42
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|MIN
|$4,800
|43
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|GB
|$5,300
|44
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|NYG
|$3,400
|45
|John Ross III
|NYG
|LAR
|$3,100
|46
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|CLE
|$4,600
|47
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|CLE
|$5,000
|48
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|GB
|$4,300
|49
|Laviska Shenault
|JAX
|MIA
|LON
|50
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|BUF
|LON
|51
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|TB
|TNF
|52
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|KC
|$3,000
|53
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|CAR
|$3,500
|54
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|CLE
|$4,900
|55
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|HOU
|$4,400
|56
|Marcus Johnson
|TEN
|BUF
|MNF
|57
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|DAL
|$3,800
|58
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|CHI
|$3,900
|59
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WAS
|$4,200
|60
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|LAC
|$3,400
|61
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|NE
|$3,900
|62
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|CHI
|$3,500
|63
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|KC
|$3,400
|64
|KhaDarel Hodge
|DET
|CIN
|$3,000
|65
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|DAL
|$4,000
|66
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|NYG
|$3,700
|67
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|WAS
|$3,300
|69
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|TEN
|MNF
|70
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|BAL
|$3,400
|71
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|BUF
|MNF
|72
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|DEN
|$3,600
|73
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|PIT
|SNF
|74
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|BUF
|MNF
|75
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|LAR
|$3,000
|76
|Terrace Marshall
|CAR
|MIN
|$3,500
|77
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|NYJ
|$3,500
|78
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|PHI
|TNF
|79
|Zay Jones
|LV
|DEN
|$3,000
|80
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|HOU
|$3,400
|81
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|BUF
|MNF
