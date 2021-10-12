NFL Week 6 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 with Chris Meaney and lists his top Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

WR Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Davante Adams GB CHI $9,000 2 Tyreek Hill KC WAS $8,500 3 Terry McLaurin WAS KC $7,100 4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI CLE $7,800 5 Stefon Diggs BUF TEN MNF 6 Mike Williams LAC JAX $8,100 7 Justin Jefferson MIN CAR $8,000 8 D.K. Metcalf SEA PIT SNF 9 Cooper Kupp LAR NYG $7,900 10 CeeDee Lamb DAL NE $6,500 11 Ja'Marr Chase CIN DET $6,700 12 Keenan Allen LAC BAL $6,400 13 D.J. Moore CAR MIN $7,300 14 Mike Evans TB PHI TNF 15 A.J. Brown TEN BUF MNF 16 Diontae Johnson PIT SEA SNF 17 Michael Pittman IND HOU $5,500 18 Courtland Sutton DEN LV $6,200 19 Chris Godwin TB PHI TNF 20 Amari Cooper DAL NE $6,000 21 Marquise Brown BAL LAC $5,900 22 Antonio Brown TB PHI TNF 23 Tee Higgins CIN DET $5,300 24 Adam Thielen MIN CAR $5,800 25 Kadarius Toney NYG LAR $5,600 26 Robert Woods LAR NYG $6,100 27 Tyler Lockett SEA PIT SNF 28 DeVonta Smith PHI TB TNF 29 Emmanuel Sanders BUF TEN MNF 30 Brandin Cooks HOU IND $5,800 31 Tyler Boyd CIN DET $5,400 32 Jakobi Meyers NE DAL $5,500 33 Hunter Renfrow LV DEN $4,900 34 Marvin Jones JAX MIA LON 35 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET CIN $4,200 36 Cole Beasley BUF DEN MNF 37 Kalif Raymond DET CIN $5,000 38 Tim Patrick DEN LV $5,100 39 Jaylen Waddle MIA JAX LON 40 Henry Ruggs LV DEN $5,200 41 Odell Beckham CLE ARI $5,100 42 Robby Anderson CAR MIN $4,800 43 Allen Robinson CHI GB $5,300 44 Van Jefferson LAR NYG $3,400 45 John Ross III NYG LAR $3,100 46 Rondale Moore ARI CLE $4,600 47 Christian Kirk ARI CLE $5,000 48 Darnell Mooney CHI GB $4,300 49 Laviska Shenault JAX MIA LON 50 DeVante Parker MIA BUF LON 51 Jalen Reagor PHI TB TNF 52 DeAndre Carter WAS KC $3,000 53 K.J. Osborn MIN CAR $3,500 54 A.J. Green ARI CLE $4,900 55 Zach Pascal IND HOU $4,400 56 Marcus Johnson TEN BUF MNF 57 Kendrick Bourne NE DAL $3,800 58 Randall Cobb GB CHI $3,900 59 Mecole Hardman KC WAS $4,200 60 Devin Duvernay BAL LAC $3,400 61 Cedrick Wilson DAL NE $3,900 62 Allen Lazard GB CHI $3,500 63 Adam Humphries WAS KC $3,400 64 KhaDarel Hodge DET CIN $3,000 65 Nelson Agholor NE DAL $4,000 66 DeSean Jackson LAR NYG $3,700 67 Demarcus Robinson KC WAS $3,300 69 Gabriel Davis BUF TEN MNF 70 Jalen Guyton LAC BAL $3,400 71 Chester Rogers TEN BUF MNF 72 Bryan Edwards LV DEN $3,600 73 Freddie Swain SEA PIT SNF 74 Josh Reynolds TEN BUF MNF 75 Collin Johnson NYG LAR $3,000 76 Terrace Marshall CAR MIN $3,500 77 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE NYJ $3,500 78 Tyler Johnson TB PHI TNF 79 Zay Jones LV DEN $3,000 80 Parris Campbell IND HOU $3,400 81 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN BUF MNF

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

