 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 6 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 6 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 with Chris Meaney and lists his top Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 6 Injury Status Cheatsheet

Full Week 6 Rankings Breakdown OUT TUES AFTERNOON

Week 6 — Pickups | Injuries + RB Snaps | Early Spreads

Week 6 — Recap + Game Notes | Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 6 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

WR

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Davante Adams GB CHI $9,000
2 Tyreek Hill KC WAS $8,500
3 Terry McLaurin WAS KC $7,100
4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI CLE $7,800
5 Stefon Diggs BUF TEN MNF
6 Mike Williams LAC JAX $8,100
7 Justin Jefferson MIN CAR $8,000
8 D.K. Metcalf SEA PIT SNF
9 Cooper Kupp LAR NYG $7,900
10 CeeDee Lamb DAL NE $6,500
11 Ja'Marr Chase CIN DET $6,700
12 Keenan Allen LAC BAL $6,400
13 D.J. Moore CAR MIN $7,300
14 Mike Evans TB PHI TNF
15 A.J. Brown TEN BUF MNF
16 Diontae Johnson PIT SEA SNF
17 Michael Pittman IND HOU $5,500
18 Courtland Sutton DEN LV $6,200
19 Chris Godwin TB PHI TNF
20 Amari Cooper DAL NE $6,000
21 Marquise Brown BAL LAC $5,900
22 Antonio Brown TB PHI TNF
23 Tee Higgins CIN DET $5,300
24 Adam Thielen MIN CAR $5,800
25 Kadarius Toney NYG LAR $5,600
26 Robert Woods LAR NYG $6,100
27 Tyler Lockett SEA PIT SNF
28 DeVonta Smith PHI TB TNF
29 Emmanuel Sanders BUF TEN MNF
30 Brandin Cooks HOU IND $5,800
31 Tyler Boyd CIN DET $5,400
32 Jakobi Meyers NE DAL $5,500
33 Hunter Renfrow LV DEN $4,900
34 Marvin Jones JAX MIA LON
35 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET CIN $4,200
36 Cole Beasley BUF DEN MNF
37 Kalif Raymond DET CIN $5,000
38 Tim Patrick DEN LV $5,100
39 Jaylen Waddle MIA JAX LON
40 Henry Ruggs LV DEN $5,200
41 Odell Beckham CLE ARI $5,100
42 Robby Anderson CAR MIN $4,800
43 Allen Robinson CHI GB $5,300
44 Van Jefferson LAR NYG $3,400
45 John Ross III NYG LAR $3,100
46 Rondale Moore ARI CLE $4,600
47 Christian Kirk ARI CLE $5,000
48 Darnell Mooney CHI GB $4,300
49 Laviska Shenault JAX MIA LON
50 DeVante Parker MIA BUF LON
51 Jalen Reagor PHI TB TNF
52 DeAndre Carter WAS KC $3,000
53 K.J. Osborn MIN CAR $3,500
54 A.J. Green ARI CLE $4,900
55 Zach Pascal IND HOU $4,400
56 Marcus Johnson TEN BUF MNF
57 Kendrick Bourne NE DAL $3,800
58 Randall Cobb GB CHI $3,900
59 Mecole Hardman KC WAS $4,200
60 Devin Duvernay BAL LAC $3,400
61 Cedrick Wilson DAL NE $3,900
62 Allen Lazard GB CHI $3,500
63 Adam Humphries WAS KC $3,400
64 KhaDarel Hodge DET CIN $3,000
65 Nelson Agholor NE DAL $4,000
66 DeSean Jackson LAR NYG $3,700
67 Demarcus Robinson KC WAS $3,300
69 Gabriel Davis BUF TEN MNF
70 Jalen Guyton LAC BAL $3,400
71 Chester Rogers TEN BUF MNF
72 Bryan Edwards LV DEN $3,600
73 Freddie Swain SEA PIT SNF
74 Josh Reynolds TEN BUF MNF
75 Collin Johnson NYG LAR $3,000
76 Terrace Marshall CAR MIN $3,500
77 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE NYJ $3,500
78 Tyler Johnson TB PHI TNF
79 Zay Jones LV DEN $3,000
80 Parris Campbell IND HOU $3,400
81 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN BUF MNF

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions

More From DraftKings Nation