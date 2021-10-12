NFL Week 6 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 with Chris Meaney and lists his top Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 6 — Pickups | Injuries + RB Snaps | Early Spreads

Week 6 — Recap + Game Notes | Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 6 QB Rankings

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

QB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Josh Allen BUF TEN MNF 2 Kyler Murray ARI CLE $7,900 3 Patrick Mahomes KC WAS $8,300 4 Lamar Jackson BAL LAC $7,400 5 Justin Herbert LAC BAL $7,300 6 Dak Prescott DAL NE $7,100 7 Tom Brady TB PHI TNF 8 Jalen Hurts PHI TB TNF 9 Kirk Cousins MIN CAR $6,200 10 Taylor Heinicke WAS KC $5,800 11 Matthew Stafford LAR NYG $6,700 12 Aaron Rodgers GB CHI $7,200 13 Sam Darnold CAR MIN $6,100 14 Joe Burrow CIN DET $6,300 15 Jared Goff DET CIN $5,100 16 Ryan Tannehill TEN BUF MNF 17 Carson Wentz IND HOU $5,400 18 Mac Jones NE DAL $5,200 19 Justin Fields CHI GB $5,100 20 Derek Carr LV DEN $5,600 21 Trevor Lawrence JAX MIA LON 22 Baker Mayfield CLE ARI $5,900 23 Teddy Bridgewater DEN LV $5,700 24 Ben Roethlisberger PIT SEA SNF 25 Mike Glennon NYG LAR $5,000 26 Davis Mills HOU IND $5,200 27 Tua Tagovailoa MIA JAX LON 28 Geno Smith SEA PIT SNF

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions