NFL Week 6 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 with Chris Meaney and lists his top Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 6 — Pickups | Injuries + RB Snaps | Early Spreads

Week 6 — Recap + Game Notes | Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 6 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Travis Kelce KC WAS $7,000 2 Darren Waller LV DEN $6,600 3 Mark Andrews BAL LAC $5,200 4 TJ Hockenson DET CIN $5,000 5 Dalton Schultz DAL NE $4,900 6 Dawson Knox BUF TEN MNF 7 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS KC $3,000 8 Rob Gronkowski TB PHI TNF 9 Noah Fant DEN LV $4,800 10 Tyler Higbee LAR NYG $4,400 11 Dan Arnold JAX MIA LON 12 Jared Cook LAC BAL $3,200 13 Hunter Henry NE DAL $3,900 14 Mike Gesicki MIA JAX LON 15 Tyler Conklin MIN CAR $3,200 16 Evan Engram NYG LAR $3,400 17 Anthony Firkser TEN BUF MNF 18 Pat Freiermuth PIT SEA SNF 19 Mo Alie-Cox IND HOU $3,100 20 Dallas Goedert PHI TB TNF 21 Gerald Everett SEA PIT SNF 22 Jack Doyle IND HOU $2,900 23 CJ Uzomah CIN DET $3,100 24 David Njoku CLE ARI $3,700 25 Austin Hooper CLE ARI $2,800 26 Donald Parham Jr. LAC BAL $2,900 27 Ian Thomas CAR MIN $2,700 28 Cole Kmet CHI GB $2,800 30 Robert Tonyan GB CHI $3,800 31 Jonnu Smith NE DAL $3,000 32 Tommy Tremble CAR MIN $2,600 33 Blake Jarwin DAL NE $2,600 34 Will Dissly SEA PIT SNF

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 6 DST Rankings

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Rams LAR DST NYG $4,700 2 Bills BUF DST TEN MNF 3 Cowboys DAL DST NE $3,200 4 Colts IND DST HOU $3,500 5 Buccaneers TB DST PHI TNF 6 Steelers PIT DST SEA SNF 7 Dolphins MIA DST JAX LON 8 Packers GB DST CHI $3,600 9 Chargers LAC DST BAL $2,500 10 Cardinals ARI DST CLE $2,700 11 Bengals CIN DST DET $3,400 12 Panthers CAR DST MIN $2,900 13 Broncos DEN DST LV $3,900 14 Vikings MIN DST CAR $2,900 15 Jaguars JAX DST MIA LON 16 Chiefs KC DST WAS $2,800

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions