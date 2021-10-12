Fantasy Golf Picks — 2021 CJ Cup DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Rick Gehman discuss their favorite 2021 CJ Cup DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS cash games and which should be deployed in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $400K Flop Shot [$100K to 1st]

2021 CJ CUP — DraftKings Picks | Bets | Podcasts | Own Projections

2021 CJ CUP — Picks by PRICE TIERS | EURO Picks | PGA Model

2021 CJ CUP: Key Stats

SG: Approach

Eagles Gained

Opportunities Gained

Sand Saves Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2021 CJ CUP: Course

Course: The Summit Club

Yards: 7,431

Par: 72

Greens: Bentgrass

2021 CJ CUP: Past Winners

First Time at Course

2021 CJ CUP DraftKings Notes

Field: 78 players

Cut: No Cut

Lineup Lock: Thursday, October 14

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2021 CJ CUP DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Justin Thomas $11,100

Collin Morikawa $10,800

High-End Values

Viktor Hovland $9,900

Second-Level Values

Harris English $8,900

Jason Kokrak $8,500

Adam Scott $8,100

Mid-Level Values

Kevin Na $7,800

Aaron Wise $7,400

Russell Henley $7,100

Scrub Values

Cameron Davis $6,400

Tom Hoge $6,300

