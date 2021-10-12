Fantasy Golf Picks — 2021 CJ Cup DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Rick Gehman discuss their favorite 2021 CJ Cup DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS cash games and which should be deployed in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.
Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $400K Flop Shot [$100K to 1st]
2021 CJ CUP — DraftKings Picks | Bets | Podcasts | Own Projections
2021 CJ CUP — Picks by PRICE TIERS | EURO Picks | PGA Model
Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail
2021 CJ CUP: Key Stats
SG: Approach
Eagles Gained
Opportunities Gained
Sand Saves Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2021 CJ CUP: Course
Course: The Summit Club
Yards: 7,431
Par: 72
Greens: Bentgrass
2021 CJ CUP: Past Winners
First Time at Course
2021 CJ CUP DraftKings Notes
Field: 78 players
Cut: No Cut
Lineup Lock: Thursday, October 14
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2021 CJ CUP DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Justin Thomas $11,100
Collin Morikawa $10,800
High-End Values
Viktor Hovland $9,900
Second-Level Values
Harris English $8,900
Jason Kokrak $8,500
Adam Scott $8,100
Mid-Level Values
Kevin Na $7,800
Aaron Wise $7,400
Russell Henley $7,100
Scrub Values
Cameron Davis $6,400
Tom Hoge $6,300
Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $400K Flop Shot [$100K to 1st]
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).
21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.