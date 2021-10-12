THE CJ CUP Best Bets: PGA TOUR Golf Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Originally scheduled in South Korea, THE CJ CUP will be held in Las Vegas, NV, for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week’s tournament is a smaller field of 78 golfers who’ll compete in a non-cut event.

This week is the first year the Summit Club hosts THE CJ CUP, so there’s no historically relevant betting data for past winners at this course. However, from a tournament perspective, the average odds of the previous three winners are relatively low at +850. Last year’s winner, Jason Kokrak, was the outlier winning at +10000.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Hovland had his worst tournament around the greens, losing 8.9 strokes last week at TPC Summerlin. Conversely, his ball-striking was fantastic, gaining 10.7 strokes — one of the highest marks in his short career on the PGA TOUR. Hovland won just nine tournaments ago and is still playing well, ranking 17th in birdies or better gained and first in opportunities gained over the previous 24 rounds. His odds are noticeably higher than last week, and even though this is a stronger field, Hovland’s proven he can hang with the best. As the preview article also states, Xander Schauffele (+1200) should also be considered this week. The fifth-ranked golfer in the world is coming off a successful Ryder Cup, a gold medal at the Summer Olympics and a runner-up finish at last year’s THE CJ CUP at Shadow Creek, another Tom Fazio course in Las Vegas.

Gooch had an impressive Sunday last week, shooting five-under par and finishing 11th. Gooch also had a fourth place at the Fortinet last month and could be on his way to another productive week in the desert. Speaking of which, Gooch’s record on similar courses is promising if you’re looking to back him, with a 21st at the 2021 American Express, an 11th last week and a top-five at THE CJ CUP last season at Shadow Creek.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.