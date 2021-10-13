NFL Best Bets: Week 6 Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s dive into some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook!

While I will have other sports betting related content throughout the week, including best bets articles for both MNF and TNF each week (along with CFB best bets), this article will be where all my best bet wagers, along with unit size live on a weekly basis.

For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow. I’ll usually come back with some additional plays as the week goes on in this article, including some player props over the weekend.

Not overthinking this one, just continuing to fade the Jags. The Dolphins are off to a rough start this season, but the perception is a big down on them after a thrashing at the hands of Tom Brady. This is a pretty solid defense that should give Jacksonville trouble. I don’t mind who winds up for Miami at QB in this one. The rookie QB and rookie head coach are in for a new experience traveling over to London for this game, and I expect them to continue to struggle. More so Urban Meyer, who doesn’t seem to have much of a grasp for how the NFL works.

We know the Chiefs have been Swiss cheese on defense, but let’s keep this one to the numbers. Who allows the most points per game this season in the NFL? The Chiefs at 32.6. The second most? Washington at 31 flat. Kansas City is 4-1 to the over, with the lone under missing by a point. Its games are going over by 8.5 points per. Washington is 4-1 to the over, cashing in four straight weeks with the lone under in Week 1. Washington’s totals are going over by 11.1 points per. The Chiefs should easily get into the 30s here with Washington not too far behind.

OVER 52 (-110) 1.5 units (played on 10/13)

You never want to get too sucked into what happened last week in the NFL, but I can’t not play this over after what we saw from both teams in Week 5. Both defenses look dreadful in home games, while Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert are putting up massive numbers as legit MVP contenders. So we’re going from a pure numbers play in the previous total, to a gut call here. But I think we see both of these exciting, young QBs have massive games.

This was one of those “this stinks” lines that I initially thought I’d be staying away from. But now I’m getting in on fading the 5-0 Cardinals. Arizona has proven it’s beatable, but more importantly, Kyler Murray looked to be bothered by injury in the second half of last week’s win. Health is crucial to Murray, and we saw his numbers take a big dip last year after he got injured. While Baker Mayfield is playing hurt, the way you beat the Cardinals is by running the ball. Nobody does that better than the Browns with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. I like the home Browns to bounce-back from a frustrating road loss to the Chargers.

Another gross spot to back the Patriots, just like in Tom Brady’s return. This time I’m getting on the home dog Patriots, who were slight favorites in this game before the season began. It’s a contrarian play, but we know New England can put it together at home in a game when the spotlight is on. The defense can’t be any worse than it was last week, surviving for a fortunate win in a classic letdown game following Brady’s return. I think the Pats are able to make plays on defense to slow Dallas in a tough road environment. The playbook should be open for Mac Jones the way it was in that SNF game, which is the way you attack the Cowboys on defense. The Patriots are 0-3 at home, and need to change that and improve to 3-3 if they want any chance at the playoffs this season. Dallas has some serious coaching issues so far, which could come into play late if it’s close. Similar to how the Pats won in Week 5. I expect this to be a close game.

