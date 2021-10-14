NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 6

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Welcome to Week 6, the first of many with teams going on byes. The four teams sitting out this week are the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Last week was one to hit the overs and favorites, with 10 games hitting over their DraftKings Sportsbook game totals and nine betting favorites making good on covering. We also had four underdogs win SU - the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills.

We also have nine road favorites this week, which means there will be value on some home dogs. Let’s get to the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1, 2-3 ATS) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-3, 2-3 ATS)

Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall.

Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games following a SU win.

Buccaneers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a road favorite.

Buccaneers are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight Thursday games.

Over is 4-0 in Buccaneers' last four games following a SU win.

Over is 6-1 in Buccaneers' previous seven games as a favorite.

Eagles are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games.

Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their previous six Thursday games.

Eagles are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as a home underdog.

Under is 5-1 in Eagles' last 6 games following an ATS win.

Miami Dolphins (1-4, 2-3 ATS) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5, 1-4 ATS)

Dolphins are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games following an ATS loss.

Dolphins are 11-5 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Dolphins are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

Under is 5-1 in the Dolphins' last six against a team with a losing record.

Over is 10-3 in Dolphins' previous 13 games following a SU loss.

Over is 5-2 in the Dolphins' last seven games overall.

Jaguars are 2-5 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Jaguars are 2-6 ATS in their previous eight games following a SU loss.

Jaguars are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog.

Jaguars are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games overall.

Under is 4-1 in Jaguars’ last five games as an underdog.

Minnesota Vikings (2-3, 2-3 ATS) at Carolina Panthers (3-2, 3-2 ATS)

Vikings are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games.

Vikings are 2-10 ATS in their previous 12 games overall.

Vikings are 0-4 ATS in their last four games following a SU win.

Vikings are 0-7 ATS in their previous seven games as a favorite.

Over is 4-0 in Vikings' last four road games.

Over is 5-1 in Vikings' previous six games as a road favorite.

Panthers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss.

Panthers are 9-3 ATS in their previous 12 games as an underdog.

Panthers are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a losing road record.

Under is 4-0 in the Panthers' previous four home games.

Under is 7-1 in Panthers last eight games overall.

Green Bay Packers (4-1, 4-1 ATS) at Chicago Bears (3-2, 3-2 ATS)

Packers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall.

Packers are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games following a SU win.

Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win.

Packers are 5-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Since 2018, the Packers are 7-5 ATS as road favorites with a -2.0 point differential.

Over is 6-1 in Packers' previous seven against the NFC North.

Over is 6-1 in Packers' last seven against a team with a winning record.

Bears are 3-7 ATS in their previous 10 against NFC North.

Bears are 2-6 ATS in their last eight against teams in the NFC.

Bears are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as an underdog.

Houston Texans (1-4, 3-2 ATS) at Indianapolis Colts (1-4, 3-2 ATS)

Texans are 4-1 ATS in their last five vs. AFC.

Texans are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games as an underdog.

Over is 5-2 in Texans' last seven games overall.

Over is 5-1 in Texans' previous six against AFC.

Colts are 1-4 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win.

Colts are 1-4 ATS in their previous five against AFC South.

Colts are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games.

Colts are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as a home favorite.

Under is 5-2 in Colts’ last seven against a team with a losing record.

Los Angles Rams (4-1, 3-2 ATS) at New York Giants (1-4, 2-3 ATS)

Rams are 0-4 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Since 2018, the Rams are 11-9 ATS as road favorites with a +1.6 point differential.

The Rams are 4-1 SU in their last five games.

Over is 5-0 in the Rams' previous five games following an ATS win.

Over is 6-1 in the Rams' previous seven games overall.

Giants are 0-4 ATS in their last four home games vs. a team with a winning road record.

Since 2018, the Giants are 4-15 ATS as home underdogs with a -7.4 point differential.

The Giants are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

Under is 5-0 in Giants' previous five games as a home underdog.

Under is 6-0 in Giants’ last six home games.

Kansas City Chiefs (2-3, 1-4 ATS) at Washington Football Team (2-3, 1-4 ATS)

Chiefs are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games against a team with a losing home record.

Chiefs are 3-13 ATS in their previous 16 games overall.

Chiefs are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as a favorite.

Chiefs are 1-5 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Over is 4-1 in Chiefs' last five games overall.

Under is 4-1 in Chiefs' last five games following a SU loss.

Football Team is 1-4 ATS in their previous five games overall.

Football Team is 1-4 ATS in their last five games following a SU loss.

Football Team is 1-4 ATS in their previous five home games.

Over is 4-0 in Football Team’s last four games overall.

Under is 4-0 in Football Team’s previous four home games against a team with a losing road record.

Cincinnati Bengals (3-2, 2-3 ATS) at Detroit Lions (0-5, 3-2 ATS)

Bengals are 2-4 ATS in their previous six games.

Bengals are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games following a SU loss.

Bengals are 7-3 ATS in their previous 10 games following an ATS loss.

Bengals are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a road favorite.

Bengals are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as a favorite.

Under is 4-0 in Bengals’ last four games overall.

Lions are 4-2 ATS in their previous six games.

Lions are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games.

Lions are 3-7 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Lions are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games following an ATS win.

Los Angeles Chargers (4-1, 4-1 ATS) at Baltimore Ravens (4-1, 2-3 ATS)

Chargers are 4-0 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Chargers are 4-0 ATS in their previous four road games.

Chargers are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games overall.

Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games following a SU win.

Under is 4-1 in Chargers’ last five games overall.

Over is 6-2 in Chargers' last eight against a team with a winning record.

Ravens are 5-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their previous five home games.

Ravens are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games as a favorite.

Ravens are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a winning road record.

Arizona Cardinals (5-0, 4-1 ATS) at Cleveland Browns (3-2, 3-2 ATS)

Cardinals are 1-5 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Cardinals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall.

Cardinals are 4-1 ATS in their previous five road games.

Cardinals are 10-3-2 ATS in their last 15 games as a road underdog.

Under is 10-1 in the Cardinals' previous 11 road games.

Under is 5-1 in the Cardinals' last six games as a road underdog.

Browns are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games following an ATS loss.

Browns are 3-13-1 ATS in their last 17 home games against a team with a winning road record.

Over is 6-1 in Browns' last seven vs. a team with a winning record.

Dallas Cowboys (4-1, 5-0 ATS) at New England Patriots (2-3, 2-3 ATS)

Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in their last five games overall.

Under is 4-0 in Cowboys' last four games as a road favorite.

Cowboys are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a road favorite.

Over is 4-1 in Cowboys' previous five games overall.

Patriots are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games as a home underdog.

Patriots are 2-10-1 ATS in their previous 13 games following a SU win.

Under is 6-0 in Patriots’ last six games as an underdog.

Under is 4-0 in Patriots' previous four games as a home underdog.

Under is 6-0 in the Patriots' last six against a team with a winning record.

Under is 4-0 in Patriots' previous four home games against a team with a winning road record.

Under is 8-1 in the Patriots' last nine home games.

Under is 11-2 in the Patriots' previous 13 games overall.

Las Vegas Raiders (3-2, 2-3 ATS) at Denver Broncos (3-2, 3-2 ATS)

Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games against a team with a winning home record.

Raiders are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games as an underdog.

Raiders are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as a road underdog.

Over is 5-1 in Raiders’ previous six games following a SU loss.

Under is 7-2 in Raiders’ last nine games as a road underdog.

Broncos are 2-5 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Broncos are 3-9-1 ATS in their previous 13 games as a home favorite.

Under is 5-1 in Broncos’ last six against a team with a winning record.

Under is 4-1 in Broncos’ previous five games overall.

Under is 4-1 in Broncos’ last five games as a home favorite.

Seattle Seahawks (2-3, 2-3 ATS) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3, 2-3 ATS)

Seahawks are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games as a road underdog.

Seahawks are 12-5 ATS in their previous 17 games as an underdog.

Seahawks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Seahawks are 0-4 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

Under is 6-1 in Seahawks’ previous seven road games.

Steelers are 0-6 ATS in their last six games as a favorite.

Steelers are 0-5 ATS in their previous five games as a home favorite.

Under is 7-1-1 in Steelers’ last nine home games against a team with a losing road record.

Under is 5-1-1 in Steelers’ previous seven games following a straight up win.

Under is 5-1-1 in Steelers’ last seven games as a home favorite.

Buffalo Bills (4-1, 4-1 ATS) at Tennessee Titans (3-2, 3-2 ATS)

Bills are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven road games.

Bills are 5-1 ATS in their last six games on grass.

Bills are 13-3 ATS in their previous 16 games overall.

Bills are 6-2 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

Bills are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a road favorite.

Under is 5-2 in Bills’ previous seven Monday games.

Over is 5-2 in Bills’ last seven road games.

Titans are 7-2 ATS in their last nine Monday games.

Over is 7-1 in Titans’ previous eight games as an underdog.

Over is 6-1 in Titans’ last seven against a team with a winning record.

Over is 5-1 in Titans’ previous six games as a home underdog.

