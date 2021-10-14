NFL Picks Fantasy Football Values: Top DraftKings DFS Bargain Plays for Week 6

As we reach Week 6 of the NFL season, we’ve arrived at the first bye weeks of the season. With another London game early, three primetime matchups and four teams taking the week off, there are 10 games left for Sunday afternoon’s main slate on DraftKings. With 20 teams in action, the player pool is a little shallower, but there are still some great value options to consider.

As we approach Week 6, injuries and availability are becoming key storylines to monitor throughout the week. Make sure to stay locked into @DKLive on Twitter and download the DKLive app for the latest news and fantasy analysis leading up to roster lock.

With fewer options available, you may need to dive into the bargain bin to round out your perfect lineup, so let’s take a look at the best bargain options available for Week 6.

QUARTERBACK

($6,000 and under)

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team vs. Kansas City Chiefs, $5,800 – The Chiefs’ defense has been bad enough that they are now a great matchup to target for opposing QBs. No team in the NFL has given up more DKFP to QBs than Kansas City, who has allowed 13 QB touchdowns in five games and an average of 308.6 passing yards per contest. Heinicke will hope the matchup helps him bounce back from a rough outing last week against the Saints, which resulted in 11.92 DKFP, his lowest output as a starter. Before that contest, he had over 23 DKFP in three straight starts against the Giants, Bills and Falcons. His injury-depleted receiving corps is also a cause for concern (more below), but the matchup should be good enough to help him overcome that issue and still put together a strong game.

Davis Mills, Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, $5,300 – Mills was impressive last week with 312 yards, three touchdowns and 27.68 DKFP against the Patriots. It was a huge turnaround from his -0.32 DKFP the previous week against the Bills, and hopefully, it’s something the rookie from Stanford can build on this week in Indianapolis. The Colts have given up the second-most DKFP to QB this season after being shredded by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football. Mills isn’t nearly the dynamic threat that Jackson provides, but he showed enough upside with some new WR options that he is a bargain option to consider in this favorable matchup.

Other Options: Derek Carr ($5,600), Mac Jones ($5,200)

RUNNING BACK

($5,000 and under)

Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team, $4,900 – With Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) on IR, Williams is expected to be the go-to RB for the Chiefs. Williams got 45-of-62 backfield touches in three games CEH missed last season, and he should be able to step in as the main workhorse with Jerrick McKinnon ($4,400) mixing in. Williams had five targets last week as well, showing he can be a dual-threat and stay involved in a pass-heavy game script. Both Washington and Kansas City’s defenses have been letdowns this year, and the game has the highest over/under of the week at 55.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook, showing that there should be plenty of points put up on both sides.

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, $4,600 – The Bears’ backfield is the other spot on this slate where injury has opened opportunity. Without David Montgomery (knee), Herbert and Damien Williams ($5,800) shared the workload in the Bears’ backfield last week with Herbert taking a slight edge in both carries and snaps following a big second-half workload. He finished with 18 carries for 75 yards, and 50 of his 75 rushing yards came after contact, showing he’s the more physical of the two RBs. The Packers have been average against RBs this season but have given up five RB touchdowns in their three most recent games.

Other Options: Brandon Bolden ($4,700), Chris Evans-if Samaje Perine is out ($4,000)

WIDE RECEIVER

($5,000 and under)

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, $4,600 — Moore’s role still fluctuates from week to week, but the rookie playmaker is loaded with potential. He has been extremely efficient, catching 21-of-24 targets this season for 12.9 yards per catch. Last week, he totaled 97 yards rushing and receiving on a day when the Cardinals’ offense only managed 332 total yards. Since the offense should be better as a whole this week, Moore has a high ceiling. He played a season-high 48% of snaps last week and could see increased work if the team goes with four-WR sets in the absence of TE Maxx Williams (knee).

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals, $4,200 – St. Brown will step into a busier role with Quintez Cephus (collarbone) joining Tyrell Williams (concussion) on the sidelines. Over the past two weeks, St. Brown has led the team in targets (16), receptions (13) and receiving yards (135) while posting 13.0 and 13.5 DKFP. Khadarel Hodge ($3,000) is an even cheaper punt play if needed, but St. Brown should have high enough volume to be a relatively safe play just over $4K.

Adam Humphries, Washington Football Team vs. Kansas City Chiefs, $3,400 - Washington’s WR have also been wiped out by injuries. Curtis Samuel ($3,500; groin), Dyami Brown ($3,300; knee) and Cam Sims ($3,000; hamstring) have all been limited, leaving Humphries as the main complement to Terry McLaurin ($7,100). Humphries led the team in receiving yards last week with 73 and should stay very busy out of the slot if Samuel, Brown and Sims are out this week. Humphries doesn’t usually bring a ton of big-play potential but his PPR work makes him a solid play under $3.5K.

John Ross III, New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams, $3,100 – Similarly to Washington and Detroit, the Giants are running low on WRs. Kenny Golladay (5,700; knee), Kadarius Toney ($5,600; ankle), Sterling Shepard ($5,000; hamstring) and Darius Slayton ($3,800; hamstring) are all dealing with injuries, and Ross played a season-high 60% of snaps last week as a result. He only had one catch for 13 yards and 2.3 DKFP but did have a touchdown called back after review. That TD catch came from Mike Glennon ($5,000), who could end up starting this week depending on the status of Daniel Jones ($5,500; concussion). With so many injuries on offense, the Giants will likely be playing catch-up late and could end up throwing the ball Ross’s way a lot in garbage time.

Other Options: Hunter Renfrow ($4,900), Mecole Hardman ($4,200), Chris Moore ($3,100), Rashod Bateman-if activated ($3,000)

TIGHT END

($4,000 and under)

Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, $3,200 – The Chargers produced 47 points in Week 5, but Cook was mostly left out of the party, totaling just 3.9 DKFP after posting 19.0 DKFP the previous week against the Raiders. The Ravens have allowed the fourth-most DKFP to TEs this season and 36 TE receptions, tied for most in the NFL, so he should be set up to bounce back.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team vs. Kansas City Chiefs, $3,000 – With only DST left to discuss, don’t worry—this is the last time we’ll visit this game in this post. It’s important not to overlook Seals-Jones, though, who played 82 of 83 snaps last week and has five end zone targets over the past two weeks while filling in for Logan Thomas (hamstring), who remains on IR. Seals-Jones will also have the revenge game narrative going for him, but his consistent opportunities are really what makes him an attractive play at this price.

Other Options: C.J. Uzomah ($3,000)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

($2,800 and under)

Houston Texans DST at Indianapolis Colts, $2,200 – The value defense selections are rough on this slate, so it makes sense to go super-cheap if you’re not paying up. The Texans have actually forced eight turnovers and have eight sacks in their five games and only had negative points in their white-washing at the hands of the Bills. The Colts have given up multiple sacks in every game this season, so the Texans are also in a favorable matchup.

Detroit Lions DST vs. Cincinnati Bengals, $2,100 — The Lions have a slightly better matchup against the Bengals, who have given up 14 sacks and turned the ball over seven times in five games. Detroit’s defense produced 7.0 DKFP in two of its past three games and has looked much better since being run all over in Week 1.

