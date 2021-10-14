Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 6

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

For the uninitiated, the concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

5. Aaron Rodgers ($7,200)/Davante Adams ($9,000), Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

The Packers-Bears game may not be an aesthetically pleasing one, as the Bears are projected for 19.25 points and are starting a rookie quarterback. These teams also know each other very well since they are division rivals. That said, the Packers are implied for 24.75 points, and the Rodgers-Adams combo has been one of the most potent in the league this season.

Since the 3.32 DKFP debacle in Week 1, Rodgers has produced 26.8, 19.04, 24.12 and 23.76 DKFP. Adams has gone for 23.1, 34.2, 12.4 and 40.6 DKFP, and he leads the league with 61 total targets and 12.2 per game. Green Bay’s top receiver is garnering a league-high 38% target share.

The Bears are fourth in pass defense DVOA, but against number one receivers, they are 30th. Last season, they were second.

Guess who’s No. 2 in targets? Yup, Kupp with 56 and 11.2 per game. He has double-digit targets in every game this season. The Rams are implied for 28.75 points, so points should be scored.

The Giants are 22nd in pass defense DVOA and 30th in adjusted sack rate. There’s some concern Darrell Henderson ($6,000) gets all the action since the spread is at nine, and the Giants could be without some key offensive pieces. That said, Stafford has scored 27.34, 18.22, 2.52, 20.3 and 20.5 DKFP this season while the volume has been consistent for Kupp. They should both get theirs regardless.

3. Justin Herbert ($7,300)/Mike Williams ($8,100), Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

After opening up the season with two sub-20 DKFP games, Herbert has produced 30.84, 21.28 and 45.82 DKFP. This game has a healthy O/U of 51.5, with the Chargers implied for 24.5 points.

The range of outcomes for this game is wide, though, because the Chargers have held the Raiders to 14 points, the Chiefs to 24, the Cowboys to 20 and Washington to 16. That said, the likely outcome is Lamar Jackson ($7,400) puts up points that will force the Chargers to respond in kind.

Williams is coming off a 16-target game and has received at least 10 in two other games. The 51 total targets on the season are only two behind Keenan Allen ($6,400). Outside of a 2.1 DFKP game two weeks ago, Williams has produced 22.2, 22.1, 36.3 and 39.5 DKFP.

This game has the highest O/U on the slate at 55.5 points. Both teams have struggled in pass defense and plenty of points should be scored.

The Chiefs are 31st in pass defense DVOA and 26th in adjusted sack rate. There’s some concern Washington will just pound the Chiefs’ run defense, which is dead-last in rush DVOA. The Chiefs should put up plenty of points, though, as they are implied for 31, which would force Heinicke to be aggressive.

McLaurin has three games with double-digit targets — 14, 13 and 11. He’s gone over 100 yards twice and has three total touchdowns. He runs his routes from all over the formation and should be matched up plenty against L’Jarius Sneed, who is rated as the worst cornerback on the Chiefs by PFF.

Mahomes had a poor game vs. the Bills on Monday, as he threw two interceptions. He still ended up with 21.98 DKFP, though. On the season, he’s posted scores of 36.28, 28.02, 24.9, 32.72 and 21.98 DKFP.

Washington has had major issues in the secondary. They are 29th in pass defense DVOA and 30th in pass coverage, according to PFF. The front has been getting pressure, though, as they are second in pass rush, but it hasn’t been enough to cover up the communication issues on the back end.

After getting spanked by the Bills, the Chiefs will likely take out their frustrations on Washington’s secondary and get their groove back.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.