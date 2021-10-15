DraftKings Sportsbook NBA Betting Preview: Atlantic Division Odds and Lines

The NBA’s Atlantic division is pretty stacked, featuring the title favorites in the Nets, along with some other fringe contenders, or at least perennial playoff squads. With a lot of hungry teams in this division looking to breakthrough in the Eastern Conference, let’s dive in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Championship Odds: +205

Eastern Conference Odds: +100

Division Odds: -280

Win Total Over/Under: 56.5

MVP Contender: Kevin Durant (+600), James Harden (+2000)

Coach of the Year Contender: Steve Nash (+850)

Rookie of the Year Contender: Cam Thomas (+4500)

6th Man of the Year Contender: Patty Mills (+1400)

The Nets were pretty much favored all the way through their playoff run last season until we got to the end of their series against the Bucks. James Harden went down in Game 1 of that series and returned as a shell of himself, and the last we saw of Kyrie Irving was in Game 4, when the Nets lost an 11-point lead and let Milwaukee tie the series 2-2.

Kyrie has his own personal situation going on, and we’ll see if/when he decides to join the team. But even with Irving out of the equation, the combination of top-end talent and depth on this roster is too much to overlook. We know KD and Harden are MVP contenders, but LaMarcus Aldridge came out of retirement and Patty Mills and Paul Millsap are legit veteran adds. Cam Thomas is a rookie that can help pick up some of the scoring slack left by Kyrie.

This team still has plenty of firepower to win the Eastern Conference, which is a futures play I’ll be on.

Championship Odds: +2000

Eastern Conference Odds: +750

Division Odds: +360

Win Total Over/Under: 50.5

MVP Contender: Joel Embiid (+800)

Most Improved Player Contenders: Tyrese Maxey (+4000), Ben Simmons (+4500)

Coach of the Year Contender: Doc Rivers (+2500)

6th Man of the Year Contender: Matisse Thybulle (+2800)

Defensive Player of the Year Contenders: Ben Simmons (+350), Joel Embiid (+900), Matisse Tybulle (+2000)

How can we feel great about the 76ers right now? The team choked in the playoffs once again, and was upset by a far less experienced Hawks team in Game 7 on their home floor. This is just becoming the expectation for this team.

Then we have the Ben Simmons drama all offseason. It was a forgone conclusion that he’d be traded, and now he’s reported to the team. It all makes no sense. The roster isn’t working, the coach has a history of playoff collapses ... something needs to change. I can’t see how Simmons isn’t moved at some point, which will mean a time will come when we have to reevaluate what the roster looks like.

Until then, I’ll either pass on any bet involving the Sixers or fade them.

Championship Odds: +4000

Eastern Conference Odds: +1800

Division Odds: +1000

Win Total Over/Under: 46.5

MVP Contender: Jayson Tatum (+3000)

Most Improved Player Contenders: Jaylen Brown (+3500)

Coach of the Year Contender: Ime Udoka (+1500)

6th Man of the Year Contender: Dennis Schroder (+2000)

Defensive Player of the Year Contenders: Marcus Smart (+4000)

I don’t think the Celtics deserve a pass for last season, they were a letdown. But it was also a young team that lacked depth. So dealing with injuries and their thin roster hit hard. Then they wound up facing a fully healthy Nets team in the first round, in which they were fortunate to even win a game.

This time around, Brad Stevens goes from the bench to the front office, and I do think he’s done a good job of fixing some of the problems that he knows needed to be fixed from his experience coaching. Stevens is setting Udoka up for success best he can. Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson and Al Horford should all be coming off the bench, giving this team a level of depth it didn’t have last year. Horford and Enes Kanter will both play behind Robert Williams, providing some experienced bigs that were missing from the equation.

The C’s do have some COVID issues going on in the preseason, which has me holding back a bit. But with the added depth, I do feel this team can exceed expectations. Ultimately, it’ll be on Tatum and Brown elevating their games to take the Celts as far as they can.

Championship Odds: +10000

Eastern Conference Odds: +4000

Division Odds: +3000

Win Total Over/Under: 42.5

MVP Contender: Julius Randle (+6500)

Most Improved Player Contenders: Immanuel Quickly (+3000)

Coach of the Year Contender: Tom Thibodeau (+2200)

Rookie of the Year Contender: Quentin Grimes (+6500)

6th Man of the Year Contender: Derrick Rose (+1500)

Defensive Player of the Year Contenders: Mitchell Robinson (+3500)

The Knicks had a very surprising season in 2020-21, earning home court in the first-round of the playoffs. They went on to get handled by the Knicks, but there were clear strides there. We know Thibs likes to play his guys heavy minutes, so we’ll see how this operation holds up for another year.

Randle won MIP, and the Knicks will need him to be at that level again to make the playoffs in a very deep conference. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier help in theory, but the Knicks will need those additions to stay healthy. With all of the additional talent now in the east, my gut tells me this team is due for some regression one way or another.

Championship Odds: +25000

Eastern Conference Odds: +10000

Division Odds: +4000

Win Total Over/Under: 35.5

Most Improved Player Contenders: OG Anunoby (+2000), Chris Boucher (+4000)

Coach of the Year Contender: Nick Nurse (+4500)

Rookie of the Year Contender: Scottie Barnes (+1200)

6th Man of the Year Contender: Chris Boucher (+3000)

There was a steep decline for the Raptors last year, and now it’s gone into rebuild mode with Kyle Lowry leaving for Miami. Pascal Siakam is also dinged up to begin the season, so it’s tough to see a veteran like Fred VanVleet taking this team too far as the go-to-guy.

It’s about the future now for the Raptors, and I think they’ll realize that. This win total might be showing a little bit too much respect to past seasons, especially with how deep the conference and division is.

Scottie Barnes is a prospect many front offices fell in love with. Selecting Barnes over Jalen Suggs with the No. 4 pick says a lot. Look for Barnes to be heavily involved, along with other young prospects like OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa.

