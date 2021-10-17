 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Odds Betting Preview: Analyzing the Lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for 2021-22

Matt LaMarca, Matt Meiselman and Julian Edlow preview each NBA division with DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds and analysis.

By Matt LaMarca, Julian Edlow, and mmeiselman
The NBA season is right around the corner! Matt LaMarca, Matt Meiselman and Julian Edlow take a deep dive into each NBA division on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Check out each NBA divisional article to prepare for the upcoming season here:

Pacific Division Preview

Southeast Division Preview

Northwest Division Preview

Central Division Preview

Atlantic Division Preview

Southwest Division Preview

