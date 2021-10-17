NBA Odds Betting Preview: Analyzing the Lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for 2021-22

The NBA season is right around the corner! Matt LaMarca, Matt Meiselman and Julian Edlow take a deep dive into each NBA division on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Check out each NBA divisional article to prepare for the upcoming season here:
Pacific Division Preview
Southeast Division Preview
Northwest Division Preview
Central Division Preview
Atlantic Division Preview
Southwest Division Preview
