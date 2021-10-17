MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 17

We’ve made it to the second Sunday of the MLB postseason, and we’ve got one great NLCS game on tap with Atlanta and Los Angeles meeting in Game 2 down at Truist Park. The Braves will attempt to keep home-field advantage in the series, but they’ll need to get past Max Scherzer. With the stage set, here are my best MLB bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fading Max Scherzer is a hard thing to justify, particularly when your reasoning is partly non-scientific. Here’s the truth, though: We don’t know how Scherzer, at his age, will respond to pitching on two days’ rest twice in a row, even if that one stint came in a relief role. Pitchers are creatures of habit, and we’ve seen even the most talented arms falter in October when their schedules change.

The Braves have had no issues crushing right-handed pitching this year, posting the sixth-best OPS in the game in that split, and just defeated some great starting pitching when they took out the Brewers and Corbin Burnes. This team has hit well against talented pitching all postseason.

On top of that, the Dodgers had to use eight relievers on Saturday and are going to rely on length from Scherzer. If they don’t get six innings, things will get dicey, and given the Braves’ ability to work counts and their decent walk rate, I think they could force the issue.

Refer a friend and get a free DraftKings Sportsbook bet up to $100! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

We know Rosario is a talented hitter, and he’s started to really blossom in the postseason. He has a hit in every game and comes in with a solid .256 average against right-handed pitching. Furthermore, he led off in Game 1 and would be a supreme value if he wound up hitting atop the Atlanta order again.

This is another interesting number, given the fact that the Dodgers rank 21st in weighted runs per 100 curveballs. I do think Anderson, who throws that pitch more than 21% of the time, will lean on it a bit more here against a team that’s so bad against hooks. As a result, he should find his way into plenty of strikeouts. It helps that he just struck out six Brewers in five innings of work last week.

Place your MLB bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is jetsfan196) and I may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.