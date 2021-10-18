2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups, Adds

Pat Mayo and Joe Holka walk through their 2021 DraftKings NFL Strategy, research and lineup strategy while identifying the traps to avoid and how they utilize the tools at Run The Sims to give you the best opportunity to win on DraftKings NFL in the 2021 season.

2021 Week 7 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: BUF, DAL, MIN, PIT, LAC, JAX

2021 Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Elijah Mitchell Alex Collins Latavius Murray J.D. McKissic Sony Michel Jeremy McNichols Jaret Patterson D’Ernest Johnson Samaje Perine Rhamondre Stevenson Chris Evans Brandon Bolden Demetric Felton Jerick McKinnon DeeJay Dallas Kenneth Gainwell Peyton Barber Devine Ozigbo

2021 Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Tim Patrick Rashod Bateman Jamison Crowder Hunter Renfrow Marquez Callaway Michael Gallup Amon-Ra St. Brown Van Jefferson Darnell Mooney “Toons” Christian Kirk Kalif Raymond Jamal Agnew Rondale Moore Nico Collins K.J. Osborn

2021 Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Week 6 TE Route %

Ricky Seals-Jones Pat Freiermuth Dan Arnold Ross Dwelley Hunter Henry Mo Alie-Cox Zach Ertz Tyler Conklin Evan Engram C.J. Uzomah

2021 Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Ryan Tannehill Tua Tagovailoa Jameis Winston Derek Carr Mac Jones Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo Sam Darnold

2021 Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

NE vs NYJ NO at SEA ARZ vs HOU CAR at NYG GB vs WSH

2021 Week 7 Waiver Wire: RB Snap Share Leaders

Khalil Herbert 90% James Robinson 86% Najee Harris 85%

