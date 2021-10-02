Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for October 2

Saturday features a nine-game MLB main slate, and the action on DraftKings gets underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s go position-by-position and break down everything you’ll need to know to set your lineups.

PITCHER

Stud

Julio Urias, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers ($10,100) — Last Sunday, Max Scherzer was the favorite to win the NL Cy Young award, but following a poor performance and a great outing by Corbin Burnes, he has been leapfrogged. Burnes is in the catbird seat now, but he’s facing a Dodgers team that still has a shot at the NL West title. Meanwhile, sitting at +15000 to win the NL Cy Young is 19 game winner Julio Urias. If he beats Burnes tonight in stunning fashion and Scherzer lays another egg in a possible game 163, Urias could win the Cy Young. The Brewers have clinched the NL Central and have nothing to play for, and even when motivated, this offense was not very good against left-handed pitching — 90 wRC+, .309 wOBA, .159 ISO and a 24% K rate.

Other Option: Corbin Burnes ($10,800)

Value

Jon Lester, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs ($7,000) — When the lineups are released for Saturday night, some teams may roll out borderline Triple-A offenses. That is where pitching value will likely be found, but for now, the ageless wonder is the pitcher to target. This is a meaningless game for the Cardinals, but not Lester. If he wants to have a role or even make the postseason roster, then he cannot have a bad outing in the penultimate game of the season. After a rough start with the Cardinals following a rough season elsewhere, Lester has churned out seven consecutive starts of three earned runs or fewer. Over that span, he has a 2.66 ERA, .221 BABIP and a 17% K rate. The Cardinals are most assuredly playing with black magic. Lester’s underlying metrics are not much better than before, but anyone in a Cardinals uniform can do no wrong.

Other Option: Jhonathan Diaz ($6,800)

CATCHER

Stud

Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins ($5,400) — A 50 home run season is within his sights, but he has to homer in each of the last two games to get there. What else does Perez have to play for? Griffin Jax ($5,800) has allowed a .369 wOBA, .313 ISO and 3.0 HR/9 to right-handed batters in 47 innings.

Other Option: Eric Haase ($4,500)

Value

Cam Gallagher, Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins ($2,000) — Brace yourself for a lot of Royals. This game has the highest projected run total on the slate and the Royals are cheap. As Perez chases down 50 homeruns, the Royals are saving his legs by letting him DH. Gallagher has been the starting catcher this week and he’s hit in all four of his starts — seven hits and three RBIs. He doesn’t work in the Royals stacks, but he’s the punt du jour at catcher.

Other Option: Mitch Garver ($4,200)

FIRST BASE

Stud

Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros ($5,300) — Jake Odorizzi ($7,300) used to be a reverse splits pitcher, but that was a long time ago. He’s been fine against right-handed batters for awhile, but recently, he started struggling with lefties — .334 wOBA, .201 ISO, 34% hard contact rate and a 45% fly ball rate. His numbers aren’t terrible, but they do favor power hitters and that’s what Olson is — .374 wOBA, .231 ISO, 143 wRC+, 38% hard contact rate and a 15% K rate against right-handed pitching.

Other Option: Freddie Freeman ($5,600)

Value

Hunter Dozier, Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins ($2,600) — Selecting DFS players during these final days is like navigating a minefield. Some players rest and some players play, but they don’t really play — they’re just in the lineup. The Royals have been out of it for awhile, but that hasn’t stopped Dozier — .414 wOBA and a .391 ISO over the last three weeks. He draws a great matchup against Griffin Jax on Saturday night (7.00 FIP against right-handed batters).

Other Option: Christian Walker ($2,800), Jonathan Schoop ($4,000)

SECOND BASE

Stud

Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins ($4,600) — That’s it, we’re stacking Royals. Teams have nothing to play for and a lot players have their golf bags sitting next to their locker in the clubhouse. Apparently, the Royals didn’t get the memo and plated 11 runs on Friday night. They’ll look to pad their stats again tonight versus Griffin Jax (6.78 ERA). Over the last week, Merrifield like other Royals, has been hot — nine hits (four doubles) and five runs scored.

Other Option: Jorge Polanco ($4,800)

Value

Leury Garcia, Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers ($3,800) — The White Sox have the highest implied team total (5.8). Matt Manning ($5,300) is coming off a six run 3 1⁄ 3 inning outing. That was his third game of allowing six runs or more in his last nine starts. Garcia has been one of the most productive second basemen over the last week with two homeruns, four runs and a five RBIs.

Other Option: Matt Duffy ($2,000)

THIRD BASE

Stud

José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians at Texas Rangers ($5,800) — Jordan Lyles ($7,800) has been good to DFS players this season. His 38 home runs allowed leads MLB. Against right-handed pitching, Ramírez has a .374 wOBA, .293 ISO, 139 wRC+ and a 41% hard contact rate. Also worth noting, Ramírez stole his 27th base on Friday night and the 30/30 season is within reach, so he’ll have the green light for the rest of the weekend.

Other Option: Austin Riley ($5,200)

Value

Yoán Moncada, Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers ($3,800) — The third base discount aisle is barren tonight. Paying up is the best option, but Moncada is a way to differentiate. Over the last week, he has a .361 wOBA and .238 ISO. The White Sox have an easy matchup against Matt Manning and a below-average bullpen.

Other Option: Jeimer Candelario ($4,400)

SHORTSTOP

Stud

Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks ($5,100) — Playing Story at Coors is preferable, but he is a major league hitter capable of hitting on the road. He’s one home run away from 25, so there might be some added motivation to go long, and the matchup helps. Arizona has the worst bullpen in baseball (5.01 xFIP) and Zac Gallen ($9,500) has struggled with right-handed batters — .321 wOBA, .249 ISO, 46% hard contact rate, 46% fly ball rate and 2.2 HR/9.

Other Option: Tim Anderson ($5,300)

Value

Nicky Lopez, Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins ($4,000) — In 77 innings, Griffin Jax has allowed 23 home runs. If he pitched a full season, then he would challenge Bert Blyleven’s record of 50 home runs allowed in a season. Lopez likely won’t homer, but there is a good chance that he is on base when one of the home runs happen. Since June 1, Lopez has a .348 wOBA, 17 stolen bases, 54 runs and 35 RBIs. If not for a very cold start to the season, Lopez would be a household name and a $5,000 shortstop.

Other Option: J.P. Crawford ($3,900)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers ($6,100) — In early August, Robert returned from the IL, and it seems that he now has his legs underneath him. In September, Robert had a .436 wOBA, .265 ISO and 182 wRC+. The American League contenders should be afraid, and Matt Manning and the Tigers should not even bother pitching to this guy tonight.

Other Option: Shohei Ohtani ($6,200)

Value

Kyle Isbel, Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins ($2,000) — The September call-up has a .361 wOBA and a .261 ISO over the last two weeks. He draws a very favorable matchup against Griffin Jax (.371 wOBA, .266 ISO and 2.2 HR/9 to LHB). Isbel should be motivated to play well because closing the season strong may help his chances of making the team out of spring training.

Other Option: Eddie Rosario ($3,400)

