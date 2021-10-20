Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for October 20

There are two NHL games on Wednesday with the Flyers hosting the Bruins and the Blues visiting the Golden Knights. It’s worth highlighting veteran Martin Jones is starting for Philadelphia, and he has an underwhelming .896 save percentage and 3.04 GAA through 137 starts over the past three years, so it’s not shocking Boston is a road favorite. The major storyline in the St. Louis-Vegas tilt is how many key Golden Knights forwards are injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body) and Alex Tuch (shoulder).

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $50K Kick Save [$10K to 1st]

Top Line Stacks

Bruins at Flyers

Brad Marchand ($7,100) - Patrice Bergeron ($6,200) - David Pastrnak ($7,300)

As expected, Boston’s No. 1 line played well in the season opener after recording an elite 5.96 goals and 15.49 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes while driving possession with a 59.7 Corsi For percentage over the past three seasons. It’s also a favorable matchup against opposing goalie Martin Jones, as noted.

Blues at Golden Knights

Jordan Kyrou ($4,600) - Brayden Schenn ($5,300)

Ivan Barbashev ($2,900) - Robert Thomas ($3,000) - Vladimir Tarasenko ($4,700)

Pavel Buchnevich’s suspension leaves the St. Louis middle six in flux, and with the game being played in the Pacific Time Zone, there will be some uncertainty until later in the day. With that said, there should be a five-on-five advantage for the Blues. Schenn and Kyrou are the initial lean with the latter exploding out of the gate for six points — two goals — through the first two games of the campaign.

Superstar to Build Around

Travis Konecny, PHI vs. BOS ($6,100) - While definitely not a superstar by name, Konecny is off to a solid start with two tallies, an assist, 14 shot attempts and three individual high-danger scoring chances through the first two games of the campaign. In a night with limited star power, and facing a potentially difficult defense, Konecny could also fly under the radar.

Value on Offense

Taylor Hall, BOS at PHI ($5,600) - A potential stand-alone play, Hall registered 14 points — eight goals — through 17 games with the Bruins to conclude last regular season. He’s locked into a top-six role with power-play looks on the No. 1 unit.

Joel Farabee, PHI vs. BOS ($4,400) - While a 66.7 shooting percentage is obviously unsustainable, Farabee’s still recorded consecutive one-goal, one-assist showings to start the campaign. He took a notable step forward last season with 20 tallies and 18 helpers through 55 contests, so his career is obviously on the right trajectory. Just note, with an affordable salary and excellent current form, Farabee could be a popular target from the Flyers on Wednesday.

Evgenii Dadonov, VGK vs. STL ($2,700) - With the Golden Knights missing so many wingers, look for Dadonov to have a more significant role. He collected an assist last time out and has scored 25 goals or more three times in his career. The salary is also too low.

Stud Goalies

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at PHI ($7,900) - Pair Swayman’s pedigree with his .946 save percentage and 1.45 GAA through 11 NHL starts, and there’s a lot to like about the 22-year-old netminder. It’s not a risk-free start, though. Philadelphia has opened the season with 10 goals through its first two games.

Jordan Binnington, STL at VGK ($7,100) - This salary matches Binnington’s play to start the campaign. He’s won consecutive starts but surrendered seven goals on just 58 shots. Still, as noted, the Golden Knights are missing important offensive contributors.

Value on Defense

Mike Reilly, BOS at PHI ($3,600) - With a seventh-ranked 1.35 points per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 among regular defensemen last season, Reilly provides sneaky fantasy upside. He recorded four shots and three blocks in the season opener, too.

Keith Yandle, PHI vs. BOS ($3,300) - The Flyers’ power-play quarterback on the No. 1 unit already has three assists through the first two games. Yandle is probably set for a bounce-back offensively after a down 2020-21 showing. After all, he ranked eighth in points per 60 minutes among defensemen over the prior three years.

Power-Play Defenseman

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at PHI ($5,600) - The 23-year-old defenseman is already in his fifth full season in the league and registered five shots and nine attempts in the season opener. He’s an affordable addition to a Boston stack and also skates with the No. 1 power-play unit.

Alec Martinez, VGK vs. STL ($5,100) - Projected to continue receiving power-play time Wednesday, Martinez is a high-floor target with a manageable cap hit. He’s always a candidate to reach the three-shot-block bonus, too.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $50K Kick Save [$10K to 1st]

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is naparker77) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.