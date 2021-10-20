NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 20

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The best bets article is a great base for getting plays out, but it’s impossible to get every play into a daily article at the price you like. Consider this your early season warning to make sure you’re following along on Twitter, as we locked this one in big over a week ago, in anticipation of some serious movement. We’ve gotten just that, with the Bulls steamed up to -5.

Chicago proved it has intentions to become a contender in the east when it made a move for Nikola Vucevic last season at the trade deadline. In the offseason, the Bulls really swing for the fences, adding DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball. This team now has the top end talent to grab a playoff spot in the east, and the depth to compete. Compare that to the Pistons, who added Kelly Olynyk, but also lost a handful of rotation players. I’m excited about the long-term outlook for Cade Cunningham, but an ankle injury will keep him out of this one.

The perception of the Knicks is pretty high right now after a successful season, but I think It may have been a bit flukey. The Knicks played their guys big minutes last year to get their playoff position, and came undone in the postseason. The team does have depth now with the additions of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier — conveniently enough that was Boston’s starting backcourt last season. I’m not sure they’ll fit as well in New York, being relied upon for heavy minutes and defense.

But even in losing those guys, the C’s seemed to have fixed some serious depth issues from last season. Boston will only go as far Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown takes it, but the roster is more polished to win on a night-to-night basis. Even with Al Horford out, the C’s have Robert Williams and Enes Kanter to play in the middle. Bringing a trio of scorers like Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson and Juan Hernangomez off the bench is something this team has not had in a while.

I pretty much already laid out the argument for the Bulls to take the next step this season. They have the talent to win games, including adding some role players to really help this team. I like them to start the season right with a win, and that emphasis on regular season wins should remain. None of these guys have won much besides DeRozan to a degree, so I think there will be a premium on regular season success.

I don’t see how this team flirts with going .500. Zion Williamson is beginning the season injured once again, so we’ll see how much he’s able to get on the floor this year. As for the rest of the roster, it lost a PG in Lonzo Ball, and hasn’t done much to replace him. Brandon Ingram will be the go-to scorer, and Jonas Valanciunas should help them in the middle. But I can’t understand why that could be enough to win 40 games. Pels will find themselves in the lottery once again. I see them finishing closer to 30 wins than 40.

