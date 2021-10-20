NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for October 21

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Thursday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.

This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.

I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.

Download the DK Live app to stay up-to-the-minute with all the latest news leading up to tipoff.

Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.

Key News to Monitor for October 21 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Dallas Mavericks Atlanta Hawks TBD TBD Atlanta Hawks Dallas Mavericks D. Gallinari (O), L. Williams (GTD), J. Johnson (P), O. Okongwu (O) K. Huerter to see an expanded role if Williams is unable to play. S. Hill could see a bump in minutes with Gallinari out. Milwaukee Bucks Miami Heat J. Holiday (O), B. Lopez (O), D. DiVincenzo (O), B. Portis (O), R. Hood (O), S. Ojeleye (O) G. Hill will likely start in Holiday's absence. Miami Heat Milwaukee Bucks V. Oladipo (O) Oladipo's absence will not significantly affect Miami's rotation. Los Angeles Clippers Golden State Warriors N. Batum (O), S. Ibaka (O), K. Johnson (O) L. Kennard & J. Winslow will see a bump in minutes with Batum out. Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Clippers K. Thompson (O), J. Wiseman (O), J. Kuminga (O) J. Poole will continue to start in Thompson's absence.

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds

Pratt’s Play of the Day (October 21)

Jordan Poole

Poole was impressive throughout preseason, and that trend continued on Opening Night, as he racked up 30.0 DKFP. With Klay Thompson still sidelined, Poole has answered the call as the Warriors’ starting shooting guard. After Steph Curry, he saw the highest usage rate (28%) for Golden State in their win over the Lakers on Tuesday. The Michigan product took advantage of his opportunity, finishing with 20 points, three assists and two rebounds. Despite a tough matchup against the Clippers, Poole has way too much upside to pass up on Thursday at just $5,500.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.