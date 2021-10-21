NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 7

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Week 6 proved to be advantageous for the favorites, going 10-4 ATS. Two underdogs won straight-up, the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans. Week 7 will have six teams on a bye: the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Even though the Miami Dolphins played in London last week, they do not have a bye this week.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Let’s get to the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denver Broncos (3-3, 3-3 ATS) at Cleveland Browns (3-3, 3-3 ATS)

Broncos are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 Thursday games.

Broncos are 10-4 ATS in their previous 14 games following an ATS loss.

Broncos are 0-4 ATS in their last four games in October.

Teddy Bridgewater is 19-2 ATS as a road underdog.

Under is 5-2 in Broncos’ previous seven road games.

Browns are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 Thursday games.

Browns are 1-4 ATS in their previous five home games.

Under is 5-1 in Browns’ last six Thursday games.

Over is 5-1 in Browns’ previous six against AFC.

Over is 4-1 in Browns’ last five home games.

New York Jets (1-4, 1-4 ATS) at New England Patriots (2-4, 2-4 ATS)

Jets are 1-5 ATS in their last six games overall.

Jets are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as an underdog.

Jets are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six meetings in New England.

Jets are 2-6 ATS in their previous eight meetings.

Over is 4-1 in Jets' last five against a team with a losing record.

Patriots are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Patriots are 2-8 ATS in their previous 10 games as a favorite.

Patriots are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a home favorite.

Under is 4-1 in Patriots' previous five games as a home favorite.

Cincinnati Bengals (4-2, 3-3 ATS) at Baltimore Ravens (5-1, 3-3 ATS)

Bengals are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win.

Bengals are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games following a SU win.

Bengals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven meetings in Baltimore.

Under is 5-0 in Bengals' previous five games overall.

Under is 4-1 in Bengals’ last five games as an underdog.

Ravens are 6-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Ravens are 5-1 ATS in their previous six home games.

Ravens are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games against a team with a winning road record.

Over is 5-2 in Ravens' previous seven games as a home favorite.

Atlanta Falcons (2-3, 2-3 ATS) at Miami Dolphins (1-5, 2-4 ATS)

Falcons are 9-3 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

Falcons are 1-4 ATS in their last five games following a SU win.

Falcons are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as a road favorite.

Under is 5-2 in Falcons’ last seven road games.

Dolphins are 8-1 ATS in their previous nine home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

Dolphins are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games as a home underdog.

Dolphins are 9-3 ATS in their previous 12 home games.

Dolphins are 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall.

Under is 6-1 in the Dolphins' previous seven against a team with a losing record.

Kansas City Chiefs (3-3, 2-4 ATS) at Tennessee Titans (4-2, 4-2 ATS)

Chiefs are 0-4 ATS in their last four games following an ATS win.

Chiefs are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games following a SU win.

Chiefs are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 games as a favorite.

Chiefs are 2-6 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Chiefs are 1-4 ATS in their previous five meetings against the Titans.

Under is 6-2 in Chiefs' last eight road games against a team with a winning home record.

Titans are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall.

Over is 8-1 in Titans' last nine games as an underdog.

Over is 6-1 in Titans' last seven games as a home underdog.

Over is 7-3 in their last 10 meetings.

Washington Football Team (2-4, 1-5 ATS) at Green Bay Packers (5-1, 5-1 ATS)

Washington Football Team is 1-5 ATS in their last six games overall.

Washington Football Team is 1-5 ATS in their previous six games following a SU loss.

Washington Football Team is 4-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Packers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games overall.

Packers are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games following a SU win.

Packers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as a favorite.

Packers are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven home games against a team with a losing road record.

Under is 5-1 in Packers' last six against a team with a losing record.

Carolina Panthers (3-3, 3-3 ATS) at New York Giants (1-5, 2-4 ATS)

Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games against a team with a losing home record.

Panthers are 8-1 ATS in their previous nine road games.

Since 2019, the Panthers are 2-0 ATS as an away favorite with a +6.5 point differential.

Under is 4-0 in the Panthers' previous four games as a favorite.

Under is 6-1 in the Panthers' last seven games as a road favorite.

Giants are 9-3 ATS in their previous 12 games following an ATS loss.

Giants are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Under is 5-0-1 in Giants' previous six games as a home underdog.

Over is 3-0-1 in Giants' last four games as an underdog.

Detroit Lions (0-6, 3-3 ATS) at Los Angeles Rams (5-1, 4-2 ATS)

Lions are 1-4 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Lions are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games against a team with a winning home record.

Under is 4-0 in the Lions' last four games overall.

Under is 4-0 in the Lions' previous four games as an underdog.

Rams are 9-4-1 ATS in their last 14 games as a home favorite.

Rams are 1-4 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Over is 6-1-1 in the Rams' previous eight games overall.

Under is 5-1-1 in the Rams' last seven against a team with a losing record.

Philadelphia Eagles (2-4, 3-3 ATS) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-2, 3-3 ATS)

Eagles are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games as a road underdog.

Eagles are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven road games against a team with a winning home record.

Eagles are 2-7 ATS in their last nine road games.

Under is 5-2 in Eagles' previous seven games overall.

Under is 5-2 in Eagles' last seven games as an underdog.

Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as a home favorite.

Raiders are 0-4 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Over is 6-1 in Raiders' last seven home games.

Chicago Bears (3-3, 3-3 ATS) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1, 2-4 ATS)

Bears are 2-5 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Bears are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as a road underdog.

Bears are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as an underdog.

Bears are 1-8 ATS in their last nine road games against a team with a winning home record.

Under is 5-0 in Bears' previous five games overall.

Under is 4-0 in Bears last four games following an ATS loss.

Buccaneers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games.

Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games as a home favorite.

Buccaneers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

Over is 4-0 in Buccaneers' previous four games as a home favorite.

Houston Texans (1-5, 3-3 ATS) at Arizona Cardinals (6-0, 5-1 ATS)

Texans are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss.

Texans are 3-8 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Under is 6-1 in Texans' previous seven against a team with a winning record.

Under is 4-1 in Texans’ last five games as a road underdog.

Under is 4-1 in Texans' previous five road games.

Cardinals are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall.

Cardinals are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven home games.

Under is 8-2 in the Cardinals' last 10 against a team with a losing record.

Over is 6-2 in the Cardinals' previous eight home games.

Under is 5-2 in the Cardinals' last seven games as a favorite.

Indianapolis Colts (2-4, 4-2 ATS) at San Francisco 49ers (2-3, 1-4 ATS)

Colts are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall.

Colts are 7-2 ATS in their previous nine road games.

Over is 5-1 in Colts’ last six road games.

Over is 4-1 in Colts’ previous five games as a road underdog.

49ers are 1-5 ATS against a team with a losing record.

49ers are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games.

Since 2016, the 49ers are 3-3 ATS after a bye with a +1.2 point differential.

Under is 5-0 in 49ers’ last five games following a bye week.

New Orleans Saints (3-2, 3-2 ATS) at Seattle Seahawks (2-4, 3-3 ATS)

Saints are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 road games against a team with a losing home record.

Saints are 1-4 ATS in their previous five Monday games.

Since 2016, the Saints are 3-3 ATS after a bye with a -3.4 point differential.

Seahawks are 11-5-1 ATS in their last 17 Monday games.

Seahawks are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight games following an ATS win.

Under is 4-0 in Seahawks' last four games overall.

Under is 5-1 in Seahawks' previous six against a team with a winning record.

