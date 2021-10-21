NFL Week 7 TNF Best Bets: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 7 gets underway on Thursday with the Broncos and Browns squaring off in a game with more injuries than I can recall in a long time. With that in mind, let’s dig into some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook!

These TNF and MNF articles will always list out some of my favorite plays to consider. For my full card, including any bets I lock in from primetime games, make sure to check out my NFL Best Bets article. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

I’m probably going to be on the sidelines for TNF this week, so I’ll just toss out a couple leans in case you feel the need for some action. This total has been bet down all week, and for obvious reasons. Both teams, but more specifically the Browns, are missing a ton of offensive firepower, which has also cause the spread to drop considerably. But creeping down to this point considering how poor these defenses have been recently is taking it a bit too far.

The Broncos has a good reputation defensively to start the season, but really faced nobody in the first three games. Since then, it’s allowed 84 points in the last three games, and now Denver goes on the road on the short week. Yes, the Browns are missing their QB, top-two RB and whatever you want to call Odell Beckham Jr., along with some offensive lineman. But Case Keenum should still sling it around in a system he knows well. The Broncos were truly exposed last week.

As for the Browns, they’ve been torched the last two weeks — giving up 84 points in just two games! Of course, Denver is a step back from some of the offensive juggernauts that gave Cleveland trouble, but asking these teams to get into the 20s isn’t much against poor defenses.

I want to make sure OBJ is ruled out before locking this one in, but if that’s the case, I like the spot for Peoples-Jones. DPJ got off to a slow start this season, but was further down the depth chart. Aside from being shutout against Minnesota, he’s gone over this mark in three of the last four games.

DPJ has really come on the last two games, with a combined nine grabs for 171 and two scores. He has long receptions of 42 and 57 yards in those contests. Denver’s defense got gashed through the air last week, so I think we should see DPJ hang onto a deep ball in this one.

