Hiroshi Iwata takes early lead at ZOZO Championship: Results, recaps, highlights from the PGA TOUR

Round 1 Recap — Thursday

Hiroshi Iwata leads ZOZO Championship after Round 1

Competing in his home country of Japan, Iwata ($6,100; 63.5 DKFP) was superb during the first round of the ZOZO Championship, carding a seven-under 63. The 40-year-old, who is currently the No.161 ranked player in the world, finished with six birdies, one eagle and only one bogey. Given Iwata is a full-time player on the Japan Tour, he wasn’t a common name for DFS this week, only seeing a 0.24% ownership level in DraftKings $300K Flop Shot. Trailing Iwata by one stroke is Hideki Matsuyama ($10,300; 47.0 DKFP) and Joaquin Niemann ($9,900; 47.0 DKFP), after both players posted a six-under 64. On the DraftKings Sportsbook, Matsuyama carries the best odds to win the ZOZO at +275, while Niemann is second at +400 and Iwata is all the way back at +2800. — Alex Hunter

