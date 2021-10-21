DraftKings Sportsbook: Sports Betting National Championship Overview

The ultimate live sports betting event is officially on, as the next DraftKings Championship Series competition is now on the calendar. The 2021 Sports Betting National Championship will be held from November 5 to November 7, with $2 million in guaranteed prizes and a top prize of $1 million set to go to the winner. The entry fee for this prestigious tournament is $10,000, and players in several states (AZ, CO, NH, NJ, PA, TN, WY) are eligible to participate! See below for more information, or visit the official 2021 Sports Betting National Championship landing page here: https://www.draftkings.com/sports-betting-national-championship

How do I Qualify?

There are two ways to qualify for the 2021 Sports Betting National Championship. You can buy-in directly for $10,000, and you can email champseries@draftkings.com for more information on how to do so. There is also a potential path to qualifying through DFS contests, with the next NFL 2021 Sports Betting National Championship Qualifier taking place in Week 7, on Sunday Oct. 24.

What is the Contest Format?

The $10,000 entry fee is divided into two parts: $5,000 goes straight to leaderboard prizes and the other $5,000 is your bankroll for the weekend. Bets can be made on NFL, CFB and NBA markets throughout the weekend — from 6:00 p.m. on Friday through 1:00 p.m. on Sunday — and the the leaderboard prizes will be paid out based on the final bankroll tallies. Additionally, the remaining bankroll is yours to keep at the end of the event as well!

Rules and Guidelines

Only bets on NFL, CFB and NBA are allowed.

You must bet at least $1,000 across the three days to be eligible to win leaderboard prizes.

Players with the highest bankrolls at the end of the tournament will share the leaderboard prizes.

All players take home their final bankroll.

Only one entry per player.

Bets can be placed from anywhere in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee or Wyoming. Hang out and watch the games at our VIP Sportsbook Venue in New Jersey or bet on-the-go.

Further rules, terms and conditions apply. See Terms and Conditions at https://www.draftkings.com/sports-betting-national-championship for further details and the below FAQ. If you have any questions please reach out to champseries@draftkings.com

Follow along with VSIN

The 2021 Sports Betting National Championship will have live coverage, with a crew from VSIN on site to provide live hits from the event as the results from the competition unfold. The broadcast will include special episodes of Point Spread Saturday (8-10 a.m. EST on Saturday), Pro Football Blitz (6-9 p.m. EST on Saturday and Sunday) and THE Pregame Show on Sunday as well. Femi Abebefe and Brady Kannon will be covering the results on these shows throughout the events of this action-packed weekend.

