Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for October 21

We had a massive 11-game slate on Wednesday, but things are a bit quieter on Thursday. There are only three games to choose from, so we have far fewer options to work with. Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($10,000) – Curry had a casual triple-double vs. the Lakers on opening night, resulting in 58.0 DKFP over 36.2 minutes. He shot a brutal 5-21 from the field in that contest, so he clearly has room for improvement vs. the Clippers. The Warriors also lead the slate with an implied team total of 115.75 points.

Other Options – Luka Doncic ($10,600), Reggie Jackson ($6,700)

Value

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($5,500) – Poole is going to be a big part of the Warriors’ rotation this season. He posted a usage rate of 31.8% in their first game of the season, and he finished with 30.0 DKFP over 25.1 minutes. Like Curry, he didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, especially from 3-point range. He remains underpriced given his role with Klay Thompson out of the lineup.

Other Options – Tyler Herro ($5,200), George Hill ($3,500)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($5,900) – Playing Wiggins in DFS never feels good. He gets virtually all of his fantasy value from scoring, so he has a higher bust rate than the average player in his price range. Still, it’s hard to deny his upside at just $5,900. That’s a really cheap price tag for Wiggins, and he’s historically averaged 32.03 DKFP with a comparable salary as a member of the Warriors. That would be more than enough to return value.

Value

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat ($4,400) – Allen will likely be a popular source of value on Thursday. He was part of the Bucks’ starting lineup in their first game, and he ultimately finished with 29.5 DKFP over 27.7 minutes.

He should be looking at another sizable workload on Thursday, especially with Jrue Holiday out of the lineup.

Other Options – Terance Mann ($4,500), Pat Connaughton ($4,500)

Small Forward

Stud

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat ($7,300) – There are plenty of high-priced options to consider at small forward, but Middleton looks like the best value of the bunch. Holiday being out of the lineup is a huge boost to his fantasy value. He increased his usage rate to 27.0% with Holiday off the court last season, resulting in an average of 1.18 DKFP per minute.

Other Options – Paul George ($9,700), Jimmy Butler ($8,300)

Value

Otto Porter Jr., Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($4,300) – Porter was expected to be a big part of the Warriors’ rotation this season, but that didn’t happen on opening night. He saw just 11.6 minutes of court time and finished with 10.25 DKFP.

That’s caused his price tag to plummet for Thursday’s matchup vs. the Clippers. He’s down to just $4,300, which represents a decrease of $1,000. He’s capable of averaging more than 1.00 fantasy points per minute, and he’s expected to see a few additional minutes vs. the Clippers.

Other Options – De’Andre Hunter ($4,700)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat ($10,300) – Antetokounmpo is still getting better. That’s a downright scary proposition for the rest of the league, but it’s mouth-watering for fantasy players. He averaged 1.66 DKFP points per minute last season, and he’s poised to improve on that number this year.

The biggest difference on opening night was his free throw shooting. He looked comfortable and confident at the line, and he got rid of the ball in just four or five seconds instead of nine or ten. He ultimately went 7-9, and if he can continue shooting at that rate, he’s going to provide even more scoring value this year. Giannis is already the best in the business at gobbling up rebounds and assists, so he’s poised for another monster season. He’s the top stud on the slate.

Other Options – Kristaps Porzingis ($7,100)

Value

Jordan Nwora, Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat ($3,700) – Nwora was a big part of the Bucks’ bench on Tuesday, and he should be looking at another expanded workload on Thursday. The team is still without Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye, Bobby Portis, and Donte DiVincenzo, and the absence of Holiday opens up even more minutes. Nwora averaged 1.15 DKFP per minute last season, so he can take advantage of his playing time.

Other Options – Juan Toscano-Anderson ($3,300)

Center

Stud

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($7,600) – Adebayo is one of the most underrated players in the league. He’s a force on the defensive end, and he’s capable of stuffing the stat sheet offensively. He was also more involved than usual during the preseason, posting a usage rate of at least 26.5% in all four games. His usage rate was just 23.7% last year, so that would represent a sizable increase. There’s no guarantee that continues during the regular season, but there are reasons for optimism with Adebayo on Thursday. His $7,600 salary also makes him a bit cheaper than usual.

Other Option- Clint Capela ($7,200)

Value

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers @ Golden State Warriors ($5,000) – The Clippers will not have Serge Ibaka on Thursday, so Zubac should handle most of the center minutes. He averaged 0.98 DKFP last season, and he could play close to 30 minutes vs. the Warriors. That makes him a strong option.

Other Options – Kevon Looney ($3,600), Isaiah Hartenstein ($3,100)

