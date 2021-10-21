Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Lineup Strategy for Braves vs. Dodgers Showdown on October 21

We’ve come to Game 5 of the NLCS between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the road team can wrap this series up with a victory on Thursday night. With uncertainty surrounding Los Angeles’ pitching situation and so much working for the Braves, are they worth stacking here?

Let’s get into it and answer that question.

Editor’s Note: Dodgers RP Joe Kelly will start tonight’s game vs. the Braves.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB Showdown $100K Primetime Pennant Push [$25K to 1st] (ATL vs LAD)

Captain’s Picks

Max Fried ($16,500 CP) - We have to consider the fact that in an elimination game, runs could be hard to come by, which means we should likely spend all the way up at captain.

There are so many reasons to love Fried here. For starters, he’s left-handed, and the Dodgers have been considerably worse against southpaws this year. They also just lost Justin Turner (hamstring), one of their best hitters within that split. Additionally, Fried leans on his curveball a lot, and the Dodgers rank 21st in weighted runs per 100 pitches against curveballs.

Perhaps the most damning thing could be that the lefty has yet to walk a hitter in 12 postseason innings, and walks have been the lifeblood of the Dodgers all season. With a tired bullpen, he should go deep into this game and deal.

Corey Seager ($13,800 CP) - There are some other expensive players I like on this slate, and recommend finding room for, but Seager is probably the guy who has the best shot to be a worthy pick in the Captain’s spot. He has three hits in 15 at-bats so far this series, including a double off Fried in Game 1 and a home run in both Game 2 and Game 3.

Seager should find his way on base, whether it’s more hits or by taking a walk — he has three in four games. He’s also arguably the team’s best option against lefties with Max Muncy (elbow) hurt, carrying a 147 wRC+ over the course of the regular season against LHPs.

UTIL Plays

Ozzie Albies ($8,800) - If David Price ($6,800) is added to the Dodgers’ roster to pitch in this one — which is the expected move — then Albies needs to be in your lineup. He’s a natural as a right-handed hitter, posting a 144 wRC+ against left-handed pitching, which is the best mark on the Braves’ active roster. Aside from price, we’ll probably see Alex Vesia ($4,000) in this game, as well, who has been perhaps the best pitcher in the Dodgers’ bullpen not named Kenley Jansen ($4,000). There are a lot of reasons to love Albies, who has picked up five hits already in this series.

Eddie Rosario ($5,000) - He’ll probably be the chalkiest option on the slate, but I think you are hurting yourself from a roster construction standpoint if you don’t play Rosario — perhaps the hottest hitter in the postseason — at this ridiculous price. You need to find value to fit Fried and Albies in your lineup, and Rosario is among the cheapest starting assets on this slate. It’s a no-brainer, especially with his position atop the Braves’ order.

Fades

Trea Turner ($10,400) - There are so many different ways to spend up on this slate, so I’m not sure what would compel you to go with Turner, unless you are attempting to build the ultimate contrarian lineup and roll the dice.

Turner just isn’t a smart play given his ineffectiveness with runners in scoring position over the course of his postseason career and his inability to get on base in this series, reaching just three times in four games. He can’t tap into his stolen base upside if he’s striking out, and he can’t pile up RBI, either. There’s really not a lot he can do at the moment.

The Outcome

Behind a strong start from Fried and some shakiness from Price and a Dodgers bullpen that has looked vulnerable at times in this series, I think the Braves can take care of business on the road and wrap this series up. Los Angeles has had a few timely hits, but the totality of its offensive output has been rather flat, likely a result of injuries to Max Muncy and Justin Turner. The Braves are scorching the ball. It’s an easy call, really.

Final Score: Braves 4, Dodgers 2

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB Showdown $100K Primetime Pennant Push [$25K to 1st] (ATL vs LAD)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Jetsfan196) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.