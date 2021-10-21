Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 7

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

For the uninitiated, the concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

5. Tua Tagovailoa ($5,500)/Jaylen Waddle ($5,600), Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons

This may be my favorite stack when cost and projected ownership are factored in. Obviously, I won’t know the ownership numbers until late in the week, but I think there’s a chance this game goes under the radar. We shall see.

After missing three games due to injury, Tua went 33-of-47 for 329 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing three times for 22 yards. Granted, it was against the Jaguars and their league-worst pass DVOA, but the Falcons are 30th in the same metric!

Waddle has been inconsistent this season, but Tua missing three games had something to do with it. That said, he has two games with 13 targets and he just caught 10 of 13 targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns last week.

This game has a healthy O/U of 47.5 on the DraftKings Sportsbook with the Dolphins home dogs by 2.5 points. While the Falcons are susceptible to the aerial attack, the Dolphins aren’t much better, so this could turn into a back-and-forth affair. Miami is 28th in pace of play while Atlanta is ninth, so in order for that to come to fruition, the Falcons are going to have to put up points, forcing the Dolphins to respond aggressively.

4. Matt Ryan ($5,700)/Calvin Ridley ($6,600), Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Maybe I shouldn’t have written everything about this game in the Tua section.

Ridley missed Week 5 due to personal reasons but is good to go for this one. He has eight, 10, 11 and 13 targets on the season. While he’s only caught one touchdown and failed to eclipse 100 yards on the season, he does have eight red-zone targets and it’s only a matter of time before he breaks out.

Since the 3.32-DKFP debacle in Week 1, Rodgers has produced 26.8, 19.04, 24.12, 23.76 and 23.7 DKFP. Adams is second with 66 targets but leads the league with a massive 36.3% target share. He’s scored double-digit DKFP in every game with 34.2 and 40.6 point performances on the resume.

The Football Team has struggled defending the pass as they are 26th in pass DVOA. They do generate pressure, as PFF has them graded as the second-best unit, but the Packers are ninth in pass blocking.

The Packers are implied for 27.5 points. The Football Team is 12th in rush DVOA, so the path of least resistance is through the air.

Revenge!!! I kid. If there’s any narrative, Stafford should be thanking his lucky stars and therefore be prone to taking it easy, since the Lions traded him away to the Rams. Yeah, that’s not going to happen. The Rams should smash the Lions as they are the far superior team on both sides of the ball and are at home.

A similar template to last week’s 38-11 drubbing of the Giants should be in the offering. Stafford attempted only 28 passes for 251 yards but threw four touchdowns. That was good for 26.24 DKFP. Darrell Henderson ($6,600) rushed 21 times for 78 yards with a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. Both the running and passing pieces should thrive once again.

As for Kupp, he only leads the NFL in total targets and is second in target share at 34.2%. He’s garnered at least 10 targets in every game and has three games with two touchdowns. He’s gone over 30 DKFP in those three games. As for the floor, it’s 11.4, but he’s gone over 25 DKFP in four of six games this season.

1. Patrick Mahomes ($8,400)/Tyreek Hill ($8,600), Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

Mahomes has thrown at least two touchdowns in every game, and at least three in four games and a high of five in one. He’s scored at least 20 DKFP in every game with two games above 30. Now he faces a Titans team that is 27th in pass DVOA and 17th in adjusted sack rate.

This game has the highest total on the slate at 58 points with the Chiefs implied for a whopping 31.5 points. Plenty of points should be scored in this one since the Titans should have success against the Chiefs’ defense.

Hill hasn’t been practicing the past few weeks due to a quad issue, but he hasn’t missed time as a result. On the season, he has target counts of 15, four, seven, 12, 13 and 12. He’s scored five touchdowns on the season and gone over 100 yards twice. Granted, most of that production was in two games — 11 for 186 with three touchdowns and 11 for 197 yards and one touchdown. That’s the ceiling, though, and it’s one that is unmatched by most in the game.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.