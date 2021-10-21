NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for October 22

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Key News to Monitor for October 22 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes New York Knicks Orlando Magic T. Gibson (O), N. Noel (O) M. Robinson to continue seeing an expanded role in Noel's absence. Orlando Magic New York Knicks J. Isaac (O), M. Fultz (O), M. Carter-Williams (O), C. Okeke (O), E. Moore (O) J. Suggs & C. Anthony to see expanded roles in Fultz's absence. Charlotte Hornets Cleveland Cavaliers T. Rozier (A) Rozier is expected to suit up. Cleveland Cavaliers Charlotte Hornets D. Garland (Q), D. Wade (P), D. Windley (O) C. Sexton will see an expanded role if Garland is unable to suit up. Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards J. Holiday (Q), J. Lamb (Q), T. Craig (Q), C. LeVert (O) C. Duarte to see more playing time if Lamb or Holiday are out. Washington Wizards Indiana Pacers B. Beal (Q), T. Bryant (O), A. Gill (Q), R. Hachimura (O), C. WInston (O) S. Dinwiddie to see a significantly expanded role if Beal is unable to play. Brooklyn Nets Philadelphia 76ers K. Irving (O) P. Mills to continue seeing an expanded role with Irving out. Philadelphia 76ers Brooklyn Nets J. Embiid (Q), B. Simmons (D), S. Milton (O) A. Drummond & T. Maxey to see expanded roles if Embiid & Simmons are out. Toronto Raptors Boston Celtics P. Siakam (O), Y. Watanabe (O) S. Barnes will see a bump in minutes with Siakam sidelined. Boston Celtics Toronto Raptors A. Horford (Q), J. Richardson (P), M. Smart (P) G. Williams will return to the bench if Horford is able to suit up. Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets TBD TBD Houston Rockets Oklahoma City Thunder TBD TBD New Orleans Pelicans Chicago Bulls J. Hart (O), Z. Williamson (O) T. Murphy to see an expanded role with Hart out. Chicago Bulls New Orleans Pelicans P. Williams (A), C. White (O) A. Caruso to see an expanded role with White sidelined. San Antonio Spurs Denver Nuggets Z. Collins (O) Collins' absence will not significantly affect San Antonio's rotation. Denver Nuggets San Antonio Spurs V. Cancar (P), J. Murray (O) M. Morris to continue starting with Murray sidelined. Utah Jazz Sacramento Kings R. Gay (O) E. Paschall to see more minutes with Gay out. Sacramento Kings Utah Jazz M. Harkless (Q) H. Barnes will see an expanded role if Harkless is unable to play. Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Lakers L. Shamet (P), D. Saric (O) Shamet is expected to suit up. Los Angeles Lakers Phoenix Suns K. Nunn (O), S. Doumbouya (Q), T. Horton-Tucker (O), T. Ariza (O), W. Ellington (O) R. Rondo to see an expanded role with Nunn sidelined.

Pratt’s Play of the Day (October 22)

Evan Fournier

Watching the Knicks in the playoffs last year, it was clear Tom Thibodeau’s squad was lacking consistent offensive firepower. This offseason, they solved that problem by signing Fournier, and he showcased his elite scoring ability in Wednesday’s season opener. Team France star Fournier made an appearance in double overtime, finishing the game with 56.5 DKFP and a 32-6-3 stat line as the Knicks defeated Boston. Next up, New York takes on a Magic team that I have legitimately no faith in defensively. At $6,500, Fournier needs to make it into your lineup.

