NFL 2021 Week 7 DraftKings Picks: Fantasy Football Start, Sit, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa go position-by-position, providing their Week 7 DraftKings picks for the NFL Sunday main slate.

2021 NFL Week 7 DraftKings Picks — Tournament Plays (GPPs)

Tournament plays are more volatile players (boom or bust) who can help differentiate your lineup in giant GPPs. Mixing a few of these names, along with the safer cash-game options, is a great way to construct a GPP roster.

QB

Lamar Jackson $7,400

Joe Burrow $6,200

Daniel Jones $5,400

RB

Derrick Henry $9,200

Darrell Henderson $6,600

Leonard Fournette $6,400

Devontae Booker $5,500

Miles Sanders $5,100

WR

Cooper Kupp $8,400

A.J. Brown $6,300

Ja’Marr Chase $6,200

Tyler Boyd $4,700

Rashod Bateman $3,400

TE

Mike Gesicki $4,700

Ricky Seals-Jones $3,700

D/ST

Patriots $3,400

Cardinals $3,100

NOTE: Picks for Sunday’s main slate only

