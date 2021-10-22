Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for October 22

We’ve gotten a first look at every team in the NBA after three days of regular-season action, so we have at least a starting point for what rotations will look like on Friday’s 10-game DraftKings NBA slate. There have been some surprises and big performances over the first three days of action, and with 20 teams taking the floor on Friday, there are plenty of ways to put together a winning lineup. As we approach tip-off, make sure to keep up with all the latest news with fantasy analysis by following @dklive on Twitter and downloading the DK Live app.

There are seven superstars with salaries of at least $9K and some of them look to be in smash spots. As you get your team together, you’ll also want to look at the other end of the salary spectrum and find some great bargain plays to help balance out those big numbers. Check out these four players who are set to outproduce their salaries based on form, matchup and expected workload.

These may be the two worst teams in the Western Conference at the end of the season, but there is still definitely some fantasy value to examine in this matchup. Giddey is a great play at barely over $4K, bringing a high ceiling and relatively low risk as well since he is such a big part of what the Thunder are doing both now and moving forward. The Thunder snagged the Australian with the No. 6 overall pick last season, and he started and played 29 minutes in his NBA debut against the Jazz on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old posted 20.5 DKFP on four points, 10 rebounds and three assists, but the great news for his outlook is that he logged so many minutes even though the Thunder were being blown out. That is likely to be the scenario often this season, which should leave him plenty of room to pile up stats while figuring things out. Giddey is expected to produce assists and already showed he can add rebounds. His multi-category production is another reason to feel pretty safe rolling him out there at this price in this matchup against the Rockets.

Suggs is another rookie who started and logged heavy minutes in his NBA debut. He wasn’t originally in the lineup, but Gary Harris Jr. (hamstring) was scratched and remains sidelined for Friday’s matchup. Suggs’ game is very different than Giddey’s, and he’s much more of a scoring-reliant option. His shot wasn’t dropping at all on Wednesday in his debut, but he hoisted 14 shots despite making just three on his way to 10 points in 30 minutes.

Similar to Giddey’s situation, it’s the fact that Suggs is set to log such heavy minutes that makes him a good option at this salary. He’s hopefully due for some positive regression if he keeps taking so many shots, and his 25.9% usage rate should give the Gonzaga product plenty of upside at least while Harris is out.

C Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, $3,900

The Rockets are ready to give their rookies plenty of work as well with Sengun and Jalen Green ($4,800) poised for plenty of run. Sengun played 19 minutes off the bench in his NBA debut Wednesday, posting 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals for a total of 26.0 DKFP. As a result of that performance, his salary jumped $900, but he’s still a great play in this favorable matchup against the Thunder.

Sengun showed throughout the summer league and preseason that he can stuff the stat sheet in multiple categories. He should keep getting the chance to be a good value for the Rockets, who are like the Thunder and Magic trying to give their young players room to develop, which also gives them potential to be great fantasy values.

The Suns gave Shamet a four-year contract extension worth $43 million after they acquired him this offseason from the Nets, so they definitely think they have a role for the wing who brings great flexibility to your fantasy lineup with his salary and eligibility on this slate. Shamet made his Phoenix debut Wednesday with 11 points, three rebounds and 16.25 DKFP in 19 minutes off the bench.

He’s still finding his footing and role with his new team and has some right foot soreness, which has him probable for Friday. As long as that isn’t more of an issue than expected, he should remain in his role as one of the top scoring options coming off the bench in the Suns’ second unit. In that role, he should be able to consistently produce enough to be a good value under $4K.

