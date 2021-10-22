Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for October 22

We have a 10-game NBA slate on Friday after the three-game appetizer yesterday. I’m writing this early in the morning, before injury news and lineup announcements. Things are going to change throughout the day so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let's break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers ($9,400) – Harden had a down game in the opener, at least relative to expectations. He was projected for 51.88 DKFP but “only” put up 48. Thus is the life when your ceiling is double that number. The usage rate was still a healthy 32.1% and he contributed 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks. The efficiency was the big bugaboo as he converted only six of 16 shot attempts. In addition, he only played 30 minutes due to getting blown out.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game has an O/U of 226 with the Nets implied for 114.75 points. The spread is only 3.5 points, so he should get a full allotment of minutes in this one. Harden should be one of the top raw DKFP scorers on the slate and his ceiling matches that of anyone else.

Other Options – LaMelo Ball ($7,700)

Value

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz @ Sacramento Kings ($5,700) – Conley only played 25 minutes in the opener but that’s because the Jazz blew out the Thunder. This game has the second-highest total on the slate with the Jazz favored by six points. The game is in Sacramento, so chances of a blowout are decreased. Conley will likely have a usage rate in the 23% range and should play around 28 minutes. He averages 1.1 DKFP per minute.

Other Options – Tyrese Maxey ($5,300), RJ Barrett ($5,800)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers ($9,200) – Beal had a 32.9% usage rate in the opener and contributed 23 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals in 34 minutes of work. That game against the Raptors was a slogfest as the final was 98-83. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game has a total of 228 with the Wizards implied for 114.5 points and favored by one point over the Pacers.

Other Options – Zach LaVine ($8,000)

Value

Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers ($5,000) – This game has an O/U of 221 with the Lakers favored by only one point. It’s only been one game, but the Lakers were tops in offensive pace in the opener, so it could be a pace-up spot for the Suns. Bridges isn’t a high-usage player but his usage rate was still a respectable 22.8% in the first game. He contributes a little something in every statistical category and thrives in transition, which there could be plenty of in this one.

Other Options – Jalen Suggs ($4,000)

Small Forward

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers ($9,300) – Durant had a whopping 42.8% usage rate in the opener. He went for 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, and it was in only 30 minutes due to blowout. This game has the second-highest O/U on the slate and the spread is only 3.5 points. Durant should be a fantasy goodies machine tonight.

Other Options – LeBron James ($9,100)

Value

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets ($4,100) – It wasn’t the best of games for Giddey in his debut as he shot 2-for-7 from the field and only had a usage rate of 11.8%. That said, he did grab 10 rebounds, dish out three assists and managed to put up 20.5 DKFP. He also played 29 minutes, which could have been more if not for getting blown out.

It’s early, so team stats don’t mean much but Houston was fourth in offensive pace and 27th in defensive efficiency for their opener. This game has a healthy total of 221 points with the Rockets favored by only three points.

Other Options – Trey Murphy ($3,100), Scottie Barnes ($4,500)

Power Forward

Stud

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers @ Washington Wizards ($9,000) – Sabonis was a man who made the other men on the court look like children in the opener as he went for 33 points, 15 rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes of action. That was good for 55.25 DKFP.

Now he faces a Wizards team that starts Kyle Kuzma at the power forward position. Oh, baby. This game has the highest total on the slate at 228 with the Wizards favored by 1.5 points at home. Another 50-burger is well within the range of outcomes.

Other Options – Julius Randle ($8,500)

Value

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs @ Denver Nuggets ($5,000) – Keldon only averages 0.86 DKFP per minute. The problem is that he doesn’t contribute much outside of points and rebounds. That said, he gets plenty of opportunities to put the pumpkin into the basket. He averaged 12 shots per game last season and attempted 12 in the opener. He only played 28 minutes in that one because the Spurs blew out the Magic but the usage rate was a healthy 25.4%.

This game has a 221 total with the Nuggets favored by seven points.

Other Options – Aaron Gordon ($5,100)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets ($10,000) – Embiid is questionable but I have a hard time believing that he doesn’t suit up for this one. He’s at home and facing one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Without Ben Simmons on the court, Embiid averaged 1.83 DKFP per minute last season. In the opener, the usage rate was 36.4%. He only scored 41.5 DKFP but that’s because he only played 26 minutes due to a blowout.

The 76ers are three-point home dogs and the O/U is 226, so Embiid should get all the minutes he can handle and make it rain fantasy goodies like manna from the heavens.

Other Option- Nikola Jokic ($10,200)

Value

Derrick Favors, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets ($3,600) – Favors won’t play much more than 20 minutes but he averaged 1.02 DKFP per minute last season. In the opener, he contributed four points, nine rebounds, one assist and one block for 18.25 DKFP. Around 20 DKFP for $3,600 isn’t bad, especially since there is no obvious value as of yet.

Other Options – Alperen Sengun ($3,900)

