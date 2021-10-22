NFL Picks: Week 7 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

A 1-2 record with my picks in Week 6 moved my season record to 10-8. We don’t have as many options to choose from this week with six teams on a bye. However, here are three underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook who could be profitable this week.

The Ravens pulled off an impressive victory over the Chargers in Week 6. Not only did they score 34 points, but they held Justin Herbert and his potent offense to just six points. The Ravens have now held their opponents to under 10 points two times this season and have scored at least 30 points four times.

The Bengals are coming off of their own lopsided win in Week 6 after dispatching the Lions by a 23-point margin. They are 4-2 on the season and both of their losses came by three points each. If there’s one thing that we’ve seen in the Joe Burrow era, it’s that he generally keeps the Bengals in games. Of their seven losses that he started last season, four of them came by five or fewer points. Given this hefty spread, taking a chance on the Bengals to cover could be the way to go.

Monday Night Football brought a great battle between the Titans and Bills in Week 6. The Titans won a slugfest, scoring 34 points along the way. The Bills had a chance to tie the game and force overtime in the final minute, but they decided to go for it on fourth down near the goal line, only to come up short of the first down. Derrick Henry scored three touchdowns and both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones were able to take the field, which finally left Ryan Tannehill with full complement of weapons.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Chiefs, who enter Week 7 with a 3-3 record. Scoring generally hasn’t been a problem, but they have allowed an average of 29.3 points per game. They have also allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game, which could be a big problem for this matchup against Henry. With the Titans having won four of their last five games as underdogs against the Chiefs, give me the points again.

The 49ers badly needed their bye last week given their injuries at quarterback. Even with the added time off, though, Trey Lance (knee) isn’t expected to be available for Week 7. The good news is that Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) appears to be nearing a return. If he is able to play, he will be tasked with trying to end their three-game losing streak.

After starting out their season with three straight losses, the Colts have won two of their last three contests. It’s difficult to get too excited about those wins, though, since they came against the Dolphins and Texans. On the bright side, despite having to face the Ravens, Rams, Titans and Seahawks, only one of their losses came by double-digits. With the 49ers having failed to cover the spread in eight of their last nine games as favorites, the Colts could be in for another close matchup.

