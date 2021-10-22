NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 22

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

BKN — Waiting for Embiid news

So I have this play out on the Unreasonable Odds podcast on Thursday when the Nets were sitting at -1/1.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. That line went off the board when Joel Embiid was tagged as questionable, and opened back up -3. I’m going to wait until we get an official status on Embiid to give out the play, which will come via my Twitter — @julianedlow. I like the Nets here to bounce-back from their opening night loss either way, but just want to make sure we get the best number.

If Embiid plays, we should see the number tick down a touch. If ruled out, we want to smash this one immediately. Embiid could be a mismatch for Brooklyn, but the Nets hold all the other advantages across the board.

These two teams both put up some points in their openers, and I think getting together here we should see another high paced game between them. Charlotte stormed back in its first game to defeat the Pacers 123-122, while the Cavs lost in Memphis 132-121. The Cavs specifically switched to a very unique starting lineup with a lot of youth and size, but they still managed to get up and down on offense.

LaMelo Ball runs the Hornets at a rapid pace, and their new starting unit looked strong, even without Terry Rozier, who is expected to return Friday. Given the expectations for Charlotte this season, the short number on the road is tempting. But I think the over is the safer play with a couple of teams that don’t play much defense. Ball and Colin Sexton should really help the pace in this one.

The Celtics are coming off an insane double overtime loss in New York to start their season, so you could make the argument for a sluggish start here. But I think they’ll be ready to go for the home opener, and have a chance to get both Al Horford (conditioning) and Josh Richardson (migraines) back into the rotation. I like the Celtics’ depth this season, while still having top-end talent in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Brown carried the load in the opener, but look for a big night from Tatum at home after shooting just 7-of-30 on Wednesday.

But more than backing the Celtics, this is a fade of the Raptors. Credit to the Wizards for a strong showing on opening night, but Toronto looked awful, scoring just 83 points at home on 31% shooting from the field. And that’s against the Wizards. Fred VanVleet and Goran Dragic bring some nice veteran leadership in the backcourt, but remember Kyle Lowry is gone and Pascal Siakam is hurt. This is a new Raptors team that really lacks experience outside of the backcourt. I like the C’s to win big in their home opener.

We backed the Bulls in their opener in Detroit and got a sweaty victory. Chicago’s offense had a really tough time getting going, but I think that’ll change in the home opener against a poor New Orleans defense. The Pelicans held on in the first half at home against Philly in their first game, but got blown out in the second half. I like a bounce-back for Chicago’s offense here in a Lonzo Ball revenge game. The Pelicans have a really poor roster at the moment with Zion Williamson out and not much behind Brandon Ingram.

