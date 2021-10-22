NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 7

It’s Week 7 in the NFL, and I’m back again to survey each game for value player props. I’m going to be looking for favorable matchups once again, and fading a once-great defense from the NFC East. Here are my favorite prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

It’s not often you feel good about fading Aaron Jones, but this week is as good as any.

The Washington Football team has had an embarrassingly-bad defense this year, but that hasn’t been a product of its defensive line. Washington ranks 12th in DVOA against the run, and a shocking 28th against the pass. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers would be wise to go to the air here, just as they did when they faced another good rushing defense in the Steelers.

In that game, Jones rushed just 15 times for 48 yards, and a similar script could unfold on Sunday. I’d bet this to 65 yards, but probably no lower than that.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

To no one’s surprise, the Falcons’ defense absolutely stinks. It ranks 30th in DVOA against the pass a year after ranking among the worst secondaries in football, and the front office fumbled away a big chance to improve this unit by taking a tight end with the fourth pick instead of using it to help against the pass.

Ok, rant over. I am not totally sold on Tua Tagovailoa, but it appears the Dolphins still see something in him considering they’ve thrown on over 58% of plays this year, which is about the league average.

Tagovailoa is coming off a monster 329-yard game against the Jaguars, and will see a similarly-bad defense this week. You like to see a low total coming off a game like that, and I think there’s still some time to buy low on Tua.

There was much debate prior to the season over who would take over for Cam Akers in the Rams backfield, but there is little doubt now. Henderson was in on 82% of L.A.’s snaps last week, the fifth-most of all backs in Week 6, and now he’ll get set for a favorable matchup with the Lions as the guy for Sean McVay.

Detroit just allowed Joe Mixon and Chris Evans to combine for eight grabs and over 100 yards out of the backfield for the Bengals, and before that they allowed 40 yards on seven catches by the Vikings’ Alexander Mattison. Henderson has averaged almost 10 yards per catch so far this year and has been targeted 16 times in five games. I think he’ll be involved here and should surpass this by a good amount.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is jetsfan196) and I may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.