NFL Best Bets: Week 7 Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Let’s dive into some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook!

While I will have other sports betting related content throughout the week, including best bets articles for both MNF and TNF each week (along with CFB best bets), this article will be where all my best bet wagers, along with unit size live on a weekly basis.

For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow. I’ll usually come back with some additional plays as the week goes on in this article, including some player props over the weekend.

This teaser fits right into our wheelhouse of where most of our success has come this season. Two home favorites floating right around a touchdown on the spread going against teams that’ve been pretty awful so far this season.

The Packers have put their Week 1 spanking by the Saints in the rearview, and ripped off five consecutive wins and covers. Meanwhile, Washington is giving up 33.2 points per game from Week 2 on, with its offense starting to slow week by week. I expect Aaron Rodgers to have a field day here at home, just putting up too many points for Washington to keep up.

The Patriots are a frustrating team. Sitting at 2-4 with their only wins over the Jets and Texans, Bill Belichick currently has an 0-4 record at home. The reality is that their season is likely done, but if they beat the Jets at home, you can convince yourself there’s still a sliver of hope. The Pats demolished the Jets on the road, 25-6 at 5.5-point favorites in Week 2. With the number just a point higher at home, I think we’re getting some value here. But this is a must-win for the Pats against inferior competition. Zach Wilson and the Jets generally tend to beat themselves with mistakes. I’d be shocked if we don’t see New England get its first home win here.

