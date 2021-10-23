Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Lineup Strategy for Dodgers vs. Braves Showdown on October 23

The Dodgers were down in the series 3-1 heading into Game 5 for the second year in a row, and again there will be a Game 6. The Braves need one win to seal the deal, but the Dodgers only need two. In the series, not only has the pitching been unpredictable and erratic, but no one knows who will actually take the mound at any given time. Pitching aside, the bats have been alive in this series and they will be the focus on this Showdown slate.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dodgers SP Walker Buehler will start in NLCS Game 6 vs. the Braves.

Captain’s Picks

Freddie Freeman ($14,700 CP) — It’s time for the leaders to step up. Unless the Braves want to repeat their collapse from last season, their stars will need to put on a show at home. Manager Dave Roberts has gotten in the ugly habit of not announcing the Dodgers’ starter until a couple of hours before the first pitch. Not only is this annoying for DFS, but it’s a desperate and disrespectful bush league move. It’s assumed that Freeman and the rest of the Braves will matchup against a cascade of relievers, so analyzing splits is irrelevant. Freeman is the best hitter on the slate, but his bat had been quiet for most of the series, that is until Game 4 — 2-for-4 with a home run and double. In Game 5, Freeman started the Braves attack with a home run in the first. The Dodgers have woken him up, and he might realize that one home run is not enough for Game 6.

Mookie Betts ($15,000 CP) — One of these stars is going to step up tonight. On paper, it looks like Betts is the best bet. That is mainly due to the fact that on paper, DFS players know who he will be facing on Saturday night, unlike the Braves who will face the mystery starter. Ian Anderson was decent this season and he looked decent in his Game 2 start against the Dodgers. Decent is a place where DFS player can attack, especially with the player that has the third-most hits this postseason (15 hits). Most of Betts’ hits have been hard hits, but he has not been elevating the ball. Freeman may have a better chance of hitting a home run, but Betts is making more contact and seems to be more clutch.

Value Plays

Chris Taylor ($7,600) — Justin Turner’s injury might have been a good thing. Turner was 4-for-34 in the postseason. His replacement, Chis Taylor, matched his hit total in one game going 4-for-5 with three home runs and six RBIs in Game 5. Taylor singlehandedly willed the Dodgers to Game 6 with that performance. During the middle of the season, Taylor had a couple hot streaks when he became a regular after several Dodgers went on the IL.

A.J. Pollock ($7,000) — He was a value play for the Sunday’s Showdown slate despite not having many hits to show for it, but he was hitting the ball hard heading into that game — Batted Ball Events with Exit Velocities of 96.6, 100.8, 94.2, 99.0, 97.9, 83.5 and 103.8 mph. Manager Dave Roberts ignored the article’s advice and benched Pollock for Game 2 and 3. He entered Game 3 as a pinch hitter and responded as predicted with a hard hit single (101.3 mph EV) that started the Dodgers’ game-winning rally in the eighth. Pollock was again benched in Game 4, but as a pinch hitter, collected yet another hard hit (97.2 mph EV) and three RBIs. Finally, Dave Roberts decided to start Pollock in Game 5, and wouldn’t you know it, Pollock went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four hard hits. If Pollock would have started every game in this series, the Dodgers might have already punched their ticket to the World Series.

Eddie Rosario ($6,200) — Bonus Pick! Rosario has the second-most hits in the postseason — 16 hits. This is a flat out pricing error. Most of those hits are hard hits and he’s been hitting leadoff for the Braves in this series.

Fades

Ian Anderson ($15,300 CP; $10,200) — DFS players know who is pitching for the Braves. This allows for research and the possible roster selection. If the Dodgers’ starter was known, then less time and thought would be put into Anderson, especially if an elite starter was matched up against the Braves — and that very well could be the case with the Dodgers’ staff. It’s best to assume that the Dodgers start a top notch pitcher, and with that assumption, Anderson becomes less viable. Also, DFS players have to consider Anderson’s performance against Los Angeles in Game 2 — two earned runs in three innings. If the runs are not a concern, then the now regular, quick playoff hook is a problem.

The Outcome

It’s hard to predict what the Dodgers will do each night because no one knows who will be pitching. Although the reluctance to announce a starting pitcher is dirty pool, it’s also an admission that the Dodgers have pitching problems. If their staff was confident and in control Dave Roberts would not need to play these embarrassing games. The Braves close the series out tonight against a shaky Los Angeles pitching staff.

Final Score: Braves 4, Dodgers 2

