MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 23

Win or go home. Those are some of the best words in sports, and the Dodgers will have their backs against the wall in Game 6 of the NLCS vs. the Braves on Saturday evening. Let’s break down some of my favorite wagers to target in this contest on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dodgers ML (-160)

The Dodgers secured a victory in Game 5 to extend the series, but they still have their backs against the wall. They need to win the final two games in Atlanta to keep their World Series hopes alive, which is a tall task for anyone.

The Dodgers were also dealt a big blow with Max Scherzer’s situation. He was expected to make the start in Game 6 but is currently dealing with arm fatigue. That means Walker Buehler will make the start instead, and Buehler has not been effective during the postseason. The Braves got to him for two earned runs over 3 2/3 innings during Game 3, and he’s posted a 4.57 FIP through his three postseason appearances.

Still, Buehler is a quality pitcher, so there are reasons for optimism on Saturday. He pitched to a 2.47 ERA and a 3.15 FIP during the regular season, and he was dominant in the playoffs last year. Buehler also won’t be asked to pitch too deep into the game before handing the ball to one of the best bullpens in the league.

The Braves will turn to Ian Anderson in this matchup. He’s a fine pitcher, but he’s a clear notch or two below Buehler. He made it through just three innings in his first start vs. the Dodgers this postseason, and he surrendered two earned runs. The Dodgers have an extremely dangerous lineup against right-handed pitchers, even without guys like Justin Turner and Max Muncy.

Mookie Betts to hit a homer (+400) and over 0.5 steals (+400)

Betts has had a quiet series so far, but he came through with one of the biggest hits of the series. He drove in the game-winning run with a double in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 3, and I’m expecting more highlights from him in this contest.

Betts’ biggest impact in this series has been with his legs. He’s racked up four steals through the first five games, and the Dodgers, in general, have been aggressive against Travis d’Arnaud. They’re a perfect 11-for-11 on stolen base attempts in this series, so expect them to keep running in Game 6.

If Betts can’t get it going with his legs, maybe he’ll get things going with his bat. He’s yet to homer in this series, but he’s historically been a right-handed batter who does his best work against right-handed pitchers. Anderson was also worse in righty-righty matchups this season, so this is a good matchup for Betts.

I think one of these bets cashes, so I’m viewing them as a combined wager. As long as Mookie can get one of them done, we’re going to turn a profit.

Dodgers to win the series (+200) & Dodgers to win the World Series (+425)

The Dodgers have been my pick to win the World Series since the start of the season. I know that wasn’t exactly a bold take, but I’m sticking with it. This team has an abundance of riches, even with the sheer volume of talent and payroll that’s currently on the IL.

The Dodgers are favored in Game 6, and if they win, they’ll likely be favored in Game 7. If they get to the World Series, expect them to be the favorites there, too.

The Braves have put up a valiant effort in this series, and it’s certainly not a foregone conclusion that the Dodgers come back to beat them. That said, these prices are simply too tempting to pass up with one of the greatest baseball teams ever assembled.

