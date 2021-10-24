NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 24

We have our first NBA Sunday of the year. The NFL will grab most of the betting attention, but there are six basketball games for us to choose from as well.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite wagers for this slate on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Under 232.0 (-110)

The return of Sunday basketball means the return of Sunday afternoon unders! The under has historically gone 378-315-12 in games starting before 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, resulting in a return on investment of +6.1%. That may not sound like a huge number, but $100 bettors would be up nearly $4,300 if they took the under in each of those contests.

These teams are also playing at less than full strength. Kyrie Irving is still not playing for the Nets, and there’s no end in sight to that situation. Terry Rozier is questionable for the Hornets, so they could be without one of their top offensive options as well.

Magic +12.0 (-105)

The Knicks have been fantastic to start the year. They secured an opening night overtime victory vs. the Celtics, and they followed that up with an absolute drubbing of the Magic. That game was in Orlando, and now they’ll face the Magic in New York.

Still, this line feels like a bit of an overreaction. The Knicks are still not expected to be a juggernaut this year, so I’m not sure they deserve to be favored by double-digits over anyone. They were ninth in Net Rating last year, outscoring the opposing by 2.41 points per 100 possessions. They might be a bit better in that department this year after adding Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, but they’re still a few notches below the top teams in the league.

The Magic are one of the worst teams in the league, but they have some room for improvement moving forward. Cole Anthony has shot just 23.1% from the field this season, while Jalen Suggs is just 22.6%. If those two players can improve a bit moving forward, this team should be a bit more competitive.

Grizzlies +5.5 (-110)

The Lakers are still figuring things out this season. They’ve yet to get into the win column, dropping their first two games vs. the Warriors and Suns, and they’re still learning how to play together. Russell Westbrook was brought in during the offseason, and he’s not someone you can easily add into your lineup. He’s a high-usage player, and it’s tough to fit that alongside guys like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

That fact that Westbrook seems to be regressing as a player doesn’t help. He’s shooting just 35.7% to start the year while averaging 4.0 turnovers per game. If he can’t improve, I’m not sure where the help is going to come from. The rest of the roster is full of past-their-prime veterans, so no one on this roster figures to get better any time soon.

The Grizzlies are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Lakers are a team I’m actively looking to fade. The Grizzlies were able to beat the Clippers last night, and it wouldn’t shock me if they took down the Lakers tonight.

