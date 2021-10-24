Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for October 24

We have a five-game NBA slate on Sunday which begins at 7:00 pm ET. There is one game with a total of over 230 on the DraftKings Sportsbook — GS/SAC (234.5). The Knicks are the only team favored by at least double-digits (NYK -11.5). I’m writing this early in the morning, before injury news and lineup announcements. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Point Guard

Stud

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings ($11,000) – Curry is expensive. In fact, he is the highest-priced player on the slate. If you want cheap Curry, walk to your local Indian restaurant.

In two games so far, Curry has one triple-double and a 45-point outburst. That’s translated to 65.5 and 58 DKFP. The usage rate was 31.2% and 37.3%. Now he gets a matchup against a Kings team that he’s had tons of success against. Since the 2019 season, Curry has played the Kings four times and gone for 57.25, 61.5, 54.75 and 55.75 DKFP.

It’s early but the Warriors are first in offensive pace while the Kings are fifth. This game has the highest total on the slate so the game environment should be a good one. The cost may be prohibitive, so much will depend on lineup construction and available value.

Other Options – Russell Westbrook ($9,300)

Value

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers @ Oklahoma City Thunder ($5,700) – With all the BS from the Ben Simmons situation, Maxey has been the main beneficiary, as he has started the first two games of the season. The usage rate has been 21.4% and 21.7%, and he’s produced 36.75 and 23 DKFP. He’s hucked and chucked 14 and 17 shots. The most important numbers are the minutes played, though, as he’s received 34 and 36. Minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe! And Maxey should continue to get plenty of those. Since last season, Maxey has averaged 0.95 DKFP with Simmons off the court.

Other Options – RJ Barrett ($5,800)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics @ Houston Rockets ($8,100) – Brown is questionable for this one due to knee soreness, so follow @dklive for any updates. If he’s able to go, he has the highest projection on the slate at the shooting guard position. He went bonkers in the opening game with 76.25 DKFP, but then followed that up with an 11.5 DKFP stinker against the Raptors. He only played 28 minutes in that one because the game was a blowout. Brown garners a usage rate in the 30% range and the Rockets are fourth in offensive pace while being middle-of-the-pack in defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Andrew Wiggins ($6,000), Evan Fournier ($6,400)

Value

De’Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers ($4,200) – Melton has always been a per-minute fantasy beast. Unfortunately, he would rarely get more than 20 minutes of run per game. With Dillon Brooks injured, though, Melton has played 31 and 33 minutes in the first two games and flourished. He’s scored 20 and 22 points while producing 31.5 and 35.75 DKFP. He’s not a high-usage player (20% range) but he has attempted 14 and 16 shots while converting efficiently from the field. The Lakers are second in offensive pace while being 17th in defensive efficiency. The game environment and matchup should both be good.

Small Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics @ Houston Rockets ($8,800) – Tatum hasn’t been great to start the season. He shot 7-for-30 in the opener and only scored 18 points with five turnovers in the other. Granted, he only played 30 minutes in that one due to a blowout. That said, we know what Tatum is capable of and his ceiling is one of the highest at the position. The matchup is a good one as Houston plays fast and there’s the chance that Jaylen Brown doesn’t play in this one. Since last season, Tatum has averaged 1.36 DKFP with Brown off the court.

Other Options – LeBron James ($9,100)

Value

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers ($4,200) – As with teammate Melton, Bane has started the first two games of the season and flourished. The usage rate has been 29.2% and 23.5% while he’s played 30 minutes in both contests. He’s been very efficient from the field, converting 8-of-16 and 7-of-15 shot attempts. He has also chipped in two steals and one block. The matchup and game environment are both good as the Lakers play fast and haven’t been great on defense so far. This game has a healthy total of 224.5 points.

Other Options – Josh Giddey ($4,700)

Power Forward

Stud

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($9,400) – There are issues in La La Land as the Lakers are 0-2 and frustration has produced in-fighting on the sidelines. There have been no problems with the fantasy production from Davis, though. He’s stuffed the stat sheet in both games, played 39 and 38 minutes and contributed 57.75 and 50.5 DKFP. As long as he’s healthy, Davis has one of the highest floor/ceiling combos on the slate.

Other Options – LeBron James ($9,100), Jayson Tatum ($8,800), Julius Randle ($8,700)

Value

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers ($3,100) – I’m not crazy about the value at the position, as most of the options I’m interested in have elevated price tags for either the production or projected minutes. Clarke it is. He won’t play a ton of minutes and has only received 12 and 21 so far this season. He’s priced $100 above the minimum, though. The usage rate is low (10% range) but he’s contributed 13.25 and 13.5 DKFP. If he gets the minutes, he could thrive in a pace-up matchup against the Lakers.

Other Options – Kyle Anderson ($5,400)

Center

Stud

Julius Randle, New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic ($8,700) – Joel Embiid ($10,200) is the best option on the slate, but he’s questionable and likely won’t get a full allotment of playing time. Even if Embiid is healthy, he may not play many minutes because the Thunder stink. Randle has been great to start the season, stuffing the stat sheet, even with defensive stats. He’s gone for 62.5 and 48.5 DKFP while playing 46 and 30 minutes and garnering a usage rate of 35.3% and 31.3%. The Knicks just played the Magic in their last game and won by 25 points, so blowout risk is real. That said, he still went for 48.5 DKFP, so Randle would have a big hand in the game blowing out.

Other Option- Anthony Davis ($9,400)

Value

Derrick Favors, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($3,400) – Favors has played 20 and 10 minutes this season. The Rockets played small with Christian Wood ($8,400), which took Favors off the floor. He played 20 minutes against the Jazz because of Rudy Gobert. Favors averages around 1 DKFP per minute and put up 18.25 in that one. The 76ers have Joel Embiid, so Favors should get his normal run. If Embiid doesn’t play, the 76ers would still likely play Paul Reed ($3,000), so Favors should still get his 20 minutes of playing time.

Other Options – Steven Adams ($5,000)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.