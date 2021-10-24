NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for October 25

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Key News to Monitor for October 25 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Boston Celtics Charlotte Hornets TBD Second night of B2B. Charlotte Hornets Boston Celtics TBD Second night of B2B. Milwaukee Bucks Indiana Pacers J. Holiday (D), D. DiVincenzo (O), B. Lopez (O), S. Ojeleye (O) G. Hill will continue to see an expanded role if Holiday is unable to suit up. Indiana Pacers Milwaukee Bucks C. LeVert (O), T. Warren (O), K. Martin (O) C. Duarte to continue seeing a significantly expanded role with LeVert sidelined. Washington Wizards Brooklyn Nets B. Beal (Q), T. Bryant (O), R. Hachimura (O), C. Winston (O), A. Gill (O) S. Dinwiddie to see an expanded role if Beal is unable to play. Brooklyn Nets Washington Wizards TBD Second night of B2B. Detroit Pistons Atlanta Hawks C. Cunningham (O) F. Jackson to continue seeing a bump in minutes with Cunningham out. Atlanta Hawks Detroit Pistons D. Gallinari (Q), O. Okongwu (O) S. Hill to see an expanded role if Gallinari is unable to play. Chicago Bulls Toronto Raptors C. White (O) A. Caruso will continue to see more minutes in White's absence. Toronto Raptors Chicago Bulls P. Siakam (O), Y. Watanabe (O) S. Barnes to continue seeing an expanded role with Siakam sidelined. Orlando Magic Miami Heat TBD Second night of B2B. Miami Heat Orlando Magic K. Lowry (Q) T. Herro to see a significantly expanded role if Lowry is out. New Orleans Pelicans Minnesota Timberwolves J. Hart (Q), D. Hommes (Q), Z. Williamson (O) T. Murphy to see more minutes if Hart is unable to play. Minnesota Timberwolves New Orleans Pelicans TBD TBD Cleveland Cavaliers Denver Nuggets D. Garland (Q), D. Windler (Q) C. Sexton to see an expanded role if Garland is out. Denver Nuggets Cleveland Cavaliers J. Murray (O) M. Morris to continue starting with Murray sidelined. Portland Trail Blazers Los Angeles Clippers N. Powell (O), T. Snell (O) L. Nance Jr. to see an expanded role with Powell and Snell out. Los Angeles Clippers Portland Trail Blazers TBD TBD

Pratt’s Play of the Day (October 25)

Tyler Herro

After a disappointing sophomore season, Herro was very vocal about proving the doubters wrong heading into his third professional campaign. So far, he’s doing exactly that. The Kentucky product has come out firing, scoring 43+ DKFP in each of Miami’s first two contests. The Heat have confidently put the ball in Herro’s hands coming off the bench, as shown by his 35.4 average usage rate. At $6,400, he could be even more of a steal if Kyle Lowry (ankle) is unable to suit up. Keep an eye on Lowry’s status, but you can feel comfortable rostering Herro even if the veteran point guard plays.

