Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for October 25

On tap for Monday night is a full nine-game NBA slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments for DFS players. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($7,900) - Brogdon has had a tremendous start to his season, scoring 51.5 DKFP per game, thanks to some huge volume. Through the first four contests, the point guard has seen a 26.6% usage rate, a 29.1% assist percentage and 38.6 regulation minutes per game. Now, competing against his former team in a game where this high total that is all the way up to 229 points on DraftKings Sportsbook, Brogdon’s excellent season should absolutely continue Monday night.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in defensive efficiency this season, and they will likely be without their top perimeter defender in Jrue Holiday (doubtful, heel). Brogdon should supply at least 40 DKFP in this spot and is a great value at this reasonable price.

Other Options: James Harden ($9,500), Damian Lillard ($9,300), LaMelo Ball ($7,800 - better if Terry Rozier is out)

Value

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic at Miami Heat ($5,100) - So far, Suggs’ role has been strong, averaging 28.6 minutes per game and a 23.8% usage rate. However, the results have been up and down for the rookie, scoring 13.75, 37.25 and 17.25 DKFP, in that order, but Suggs is simply underpriced for the workload he has garnered.

Unless injuries open up some value, point guard lacks many compelling cheap options Monday, and taking a gamble on Suggs against this Miami defense that has yielded the third-most DKFP per game to opposing point guards, while at likely depressed ownership, makes sense for GPPs.

Other Options: Dennis Schroder ($5,600 - if Jaylen Brown is out), Ish Smith ($4,000 - if Rozier is out), Patrick Beverley ($3,900)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($7,500) - After lighting up the Pelicans up for 42.75 DKFP Saturday night, Edwards gets another shot to expose this poor defense on Monday. New Orleans currently ranks 22nd in defensive efficiency, and Saturday was Edwards’ third consecutive effort of at least 40 DKFP against the club.

The second-year shooting guard’s usage has been immense this season, sitting at 29.9%, and he is an outstanding combination of safety and upside in this prime matchup.

Other Options: Bradley Beal ($9,200), Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($6,700), Tyler Herro ($6,400)

Value

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($5,400) - Right out the gate, Duarte has seen an immense role for the Pacers that just isn’t reflected in his current salary. The rookie has obtained 36.6 regulation minutes per game and a 21.8% usage rate that has translated to 32.8 DKFP per game.

Facing this beat up Bucks squad in one of Monday’s top game environments, Duarte is a strong option for both cash-games and GPPs.

Other Options: Cam Reddish ($4,700), Terance Mann ($4,400)

Small Forward

Stud

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trailblazers ($10,100) - With Kawhi Leonard (knee) on the shelf, George has unsurprisingly put up huge numbers as the Clippers’ alpha. Behind a team-high 33.3% usage rate, the All-Star has generated 62.1 DKFP per game through the first two tilts of the season. In his last 10 sans Leonard, George has topped 50 DKFP eight times, and Monday’s matchup vs. the Blazers presents a large 234.5 point total on DraftKings Sportsbook.

PG13 amassed 53.7 DKFP per game against Portland last season in three meetings, and shouldn’t be overly popular with so many big names in action this evening.

Other Options: Kevin Durant ($10,200), Jayson Tatum ($8,700 - boost if Brown is out), Brandon Ingram ($8,300), Kyle Kuzma ($6,700)

Value

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers ($4,700) - Due to the heel injury, Holiday was limited to 25 minutes Saturday vs. the Spurs, which led to Connaughton’s 37 minutes off the bench. The forward turned this opportunity into 27.75 DKFP, and Connaughton should see north of 30 minutes again Monday with Holiday doubtful.

Connaughton has provided a solid 0.8 DKFP per minute this season and is a nice cheap way to gain exposure to this projected shootout.

Other Options: De’Andre Hunter ($4,500), Jordan Nwora ($4,200)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers ($10,400) - With Holiday (doubtful, heel), Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) all missing, Antetokounmpo is an outstanding option to pay up for. Since the start of last season, the reigning Finals MVP has produced an elite 1.7 DKFP per minute with a 34.2% usage rate when these three players have been off the floor.

The Pacers rank fourth in pace this season, and Antetokounmpo averaged 66.6 DKFP per game vs. Indiana last season across two matchups.

Other Options: Domantas Sabonis ($9,900)

Value

Jordan Nwora, Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers ($4,200) - Nwora is another Bucks value play that needs to be considered with the team so depleted. He has contributed right under one DKFP per minute and should be locked into a 20-25 minute role off the bench in this high-scoring affair.

The pure scorer has eclipsed 20 DKFP in every career game he has cracked 20 minutes, and Nwora should provide at least five-times value Monday.

Other Options: Al Horford ($5,900), Nicolas Batum ($3,800)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($11,000) - At home vs. the Spurs on Friday, Jokic erupted for 70 DKFP. Throughout his career, Jokic has always been a better fantasy asset at home, scoring 4.5 more DKFP per game in Denver, and he should destroy this soft Cavs defense for over 60 DKFP Monday.

Cleveland ranks fifth to last in defensive efficiency, and Jokic is the top stud available for Monday’s nine-game slate.

Other Options: Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,700), Nikola Vucevic ($9,000)

Value

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls $4,500 - After a quiet season opener, Achiuwa has been very productive, supplying 35 DKFP per game in his last two. He reached DraftKings’ double-double bonus in each of these two starts, and these encouraging results can mostly be credited to Achiuwa seeing 29 minutes per game. Going against Vucevic, Achiuwa’s size and strength is needed for this matchup, and he should approach 30 minutes Monday, which is more than enough time for the big man to outproduce this low price tag.

Since the start of last season, Achiuwa is averaging 1.0 DKFP per minute and 30 DKFP per game when he has seen a minimum of 20 minutes.

Other Options: Montrezl Harrell ($5,400), LaMarcus Aldridge ($4,300), Bobby Portis ($4,300 - if active), Gorgui Dieng ($3,600)

