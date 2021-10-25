2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups, Adds

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap the games and list the top Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report. Plus, a look at the MNF betting market, DraftKing Showdown plays for NO at SEA.

Week 8 — Waiver Wire | Injuries + RB Snaps | MNF | BUY/SELL

2021 Week 8 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: LV & BAL

2021 Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

J.D. McKissic Kenneth Gainwell Boston Scott Brandon Bolden Rashaad Penny Latavius Murray Sony Michel Samaje Perine Jaret Patterson Demetric Felton JaMycal Hasty Jeremy McNichols Peyton Barber

2021 Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Rashod Bateman Michael Gallup Tim Patrick Will Fuller Van Jefferson Christian Kirk Amon-Ra St. Brown Jamison Crowder Marquez Callaway Kalif Raymond Jamal Agnew K.J. Osborn Darnell Mooney “Toons” Rondale Moore Nico Collins

2021 Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Week 7 TE Route %

Ricky Seals-Jones Pat Freiermuth Dan Arnold C.J. Uzomah Mo Alie-Cox Ross Dwelley Tyler Conklin Evan Engram

2021 Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Trevor Lawrence Carson Wentz Daniel Jones Geno Smith

2021 Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

Cincinnati Washington Philadelphia Denver Atlanta

2021 Week 8 Waiver Wire: RB Snap Share Leaders

Darrell Henderson 89% Devontae Booker 82% Khalil Herbert 79%

