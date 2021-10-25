NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 25

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

We have nine games to choose from Monday. The POR-LAC game is the only game with a total over 230. There are four games with a total of at least 220 while three games are below 213. The Heat, Hawks and Nuggets are all favored by double digits at home. There are three games with a spread of two or lower. So, there’s something for everyone Monday.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite wagers for this slate on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over 230 (-110)

Milwaukee is fifth in offensive pace while Indiana is 19th. The sample size is only three games so far this season, but Milwaukee was second in pace last season while Indiana was fifth. If we zoom out to 2019, Milwaukee was first while Indiana was 19th.

The Bucks are 23rd in defensive efficiency while the Pacers are 17th. Both teams are efficient offensively, as the Bucks are 13th while the Pacers are eighth. The pace should be fast, both teams are excellent offensive teams while they don’t lock down on defense. Can’t ask for more from a game environment.

The number is high, but per Oddsshark, the total has gone over in Milwaukee’s last five road games and in seven of Indiana’s last eight games.

Under 211.5 (-110)

This number is low, and for good reasons, but I’ll still take the under.

Chicago is 15th in pace while Toronto is 27th. Both teams aren’t great in terms of offensive efficiency, as Chicago is 17th while Toronto is 26th. Both are great defensive teams, though, with Chicago rated the third-best team while Toronto is right behind them in sixth.

While the Bulls put up 128 points vs. the Pelicans, they scored 94 and 97 against the Pistons. The Raptors have scored 83, 115 and 95 points in their three games.

Per Oddsshark, the under has hit in Chicago’s last six road games and in four of the last five home games for Toronto.

Trail Blazers ML (+125)

Paul George has been amazing to start the season, and the Clippers are at home. That said, George is but one player while the Trail Blazers have three legitimate scoring options in Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. Lillard hasn’t even gotten going yet either.

Many of the betting trends favor the Clippers in this spot, but most of those games included Kawhi Leonard on the floor. He’s not here for this one.

The Trail Blazers are coming off an impressive 29-point beatdown of the Suns while the Clippers lost to the Grizzlies at home. Portland is first in offensive efficiency while the Clippers are 29th in defensive efficiency. While the Clippers have been good on offense (fifth in offensive efficiency), the Trail Blazers are 19th in defensive efficiency. Not great, but better than what the Clippers have been doing on that side of the floor.

